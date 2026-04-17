17-year-old student develops tool to rapidly diagnose malaria, other blood diseases

"It's specifically tailored to help people in other countries where they don't have as much access to trained personnel or resources."

A student at Dickinson High School in North Dakota earned a $50,000 grant to continue the research she started for a school science fair, developing a tool to help doctors diagnose blood diseases faster.

According to KFYR TV, 17-year-old Ava Hauck earned the $50,000 grant to turn her science fair project into a real business, much to the teen's surprise and delight.

She explained that she is now the founder and CEO of Clinivue, LLC.

"We have a prototype made and developed," she told KFYR, "and it's specifically tailored to help people in other countries where they don't have as much access to trained personnel or resources."

She explained to KFYR that her science fair project was inspired by wanting to help her aunt.

"At the start of Clinivue, it was to help create diagnostics for leukemia because she had it for a year but was misdiagnosed," Hauck said.

Hauck designed and coded an artificial intelligence-powered computer program that rapidly recognizes blood diseases, including malaria. This is increasingly important as experts warn that malaria cases are increasing.

The patent is currently pending, and her next step is to test the prototype.

Medicine is one area where AI can potentially be beneficial. As people grow increasingly concerned about the misuse of this technology and the negative effects it may have on people and the environment, cases like Hauck's and others show that it can be applied positively, too.

AI-powered or otherwise, teens worldwide are positively impacting the medical arena with their inventions.

Three teens from India invented a mini salt-powered refrigerator that keeps vaccines and other medical supplies cold without electricity, offering a crucial solution for rural health care systems. A 16-year-old from Michigan invented a new way to break down plastic in water, helping solve a growing human health issue.

As for Hauck, she intends to get this project up and running and to study international health, according to KFYR. She is working with labs at the University of North Dakota and in Fargo to do so, and has a business coach through the North Dakota Women's Business Center.

"Even when I was little, I wanted to do something in entrepreneurship," she said. "I had always liked the idea of business and being my own boss. And then I went to the science fair meeting in seventh grade, and I started to find, like, my own niche. I was like, I was really into science, creating my own projects."

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