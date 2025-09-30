High school student awarded Young Hero prize for groundbreaking solution to massive health crisis: 'It was … a big shock'

"It could start being effective in areas with … high concentrations."

A 16-year-old from Michigan has been awarded a prize for inventing a new way to break down plastic in water.

Srihan Sankepalle of Northville High School in Northville, Michigan, roughly 30 miles west of Detroit, was awarded the 2025 Gloria Baron Prize for Young Heroes. As part of the prize, Srihan received $10,000 to put toward his invention or higher education, according to the Detroit News.

"I don't really know how to describe it," he said after the win. "It was like a big shock at first."

After learning about the problems that microplastics pose to the environment and human health, Srihan set out to develop a new, low-cost way to remove plastic from water.

"They're in all of our food, like the fish we eat and even the water we drink," Srihan said of microplastics, according to the Detroit News. "And like, over time, as humans consume this, it'll slowly accumulate in our bodies."

In response, Srihan decided to take action. For months, he worked on his new invention, which involves coating pieces of biodegradable foam with titanium-dioxide nanoparticles. From reading research papers, Srihan taught himself about the potential uses of titanium dioxide, including causing plastic to deteriorate, as noted by the Detroit News.

As Srihan explained, when ultraviolet light, such as that from the sun, strikes the titanium-dioxide nanoparticles, they release other particles that then degrade plastic. Srihan has envisioned his invention one day being used at a large scale to clean up ocean areas where plastic has collected in high concentrations, such as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a floating collection of trash consisting largely of discarded plastic.

"Since they won't move away, because the riptides and like currents go towards it, I think over … an extended period of time, it could start being effective in areas with like high concentrations of plastic," Srihan explained, according to the Detroit News.

Microplastic contamination has quickly become a global problem. Microplastics have been detected in everything from the air we breathe to the food we eat to the water we drink, accumulating inside our own bodies. While much research remains to be done, early indications strongly suggest that microplastics pose a serious threat to human health.

Thankfully, young inventors like Srihan have been urgently looking for solutions, even if they did not cause the world's plastic problem in the first place.

To help reduce plastic waste, you can make simple changes, like choosing plastic-free alternatives for everyday items and supporting brands that use plastic-free packaging.

