High school football scrimmage stops cold when invasive spotted lanternfly lands on ball

The pest has now spread across much of the East Coast.

A high school football scrimmage took an unexpected timeout when an invasive spotted lanternfly landed directly on the ball.

The brief video, shared on TikTok, captures a coach instructing a player to stomp on the invasive pest before the practice can continue.

What happened?

In the clip, from creator and professional kicking coach Ricky Krautman (@rickykrautman), the fly is spotted on the football during a high school scrimmage.

Luckily, Krautman saw the pest before it could escape and instructed the player to kill it.

Spotted lanternflies are more than just a nuisance. These invasive insects feed on the sap of dozens of plant species, including grapevines, fruit trees, hardwoods, and other vegetation that support farms, neighborhoods, and local ecosystems.

Heavy infestations can weaken plants, reduce crop yields, and leave trees more vulnerable to disease and other stressors.

They also excrete large amounts of a sticky substance known as honeydew, which can coat outdoor surfaces, attract other insects, and promote the growth of sooty mold, creating problems in parks, yards, and other public spaces.

When invasive species spread, they do not just threaten crops or wooded areas. They can also affect schools, parks, outdoor events, and local businesses.

Communities may have to spend more time and money on monitoring, cleanup, and control efforts.

Native to Southeast China, the spotted lantern fly began spreading to other countries in the early 2000s after being unintentionally introduced through imported goods.

The pest has now spread across much of the East Coast. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, spotted lanternflies have expanded far more rapidly than many other invasive insects, reaching 10 states in just seven years after first being detected in the United States.

Spotted lanternflies are easy to recognize by their spotted gray wings and the bright red underwings they reveal when startled or in flight. If you spot one, experts recommend killing it and reporting sightings when appropriate.

This video serves as a useful reminder that spotted lanternflies can turn up almost anywhere, and that taking a few seconds to remove one can help prevent the invasive pest from spreading further.



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