Another Nevada city may freeze new data centers as AI boom collides with power and heat fears

"At this time, I don't feel like we have enough answers to make any sort of decision."

A local KTNV report brings a Henderson, Nevada, debate over data-center growth into clearer view.

What happened?

According to KTNV, citing city documents, Henderson is weighing a temporary stop on accepting conditional use permit applications for new data centers.

The station reported that the pause could last up to 180 days unless the city adopts new data-center regulations before then. The proposal was placed on the June 16 City Council agenda but was not set for action, and city documents indicate it is expected to be moved to the July 21 meeting, per KTNV.

City staff wants additional time to study a range of possible impacts, including power demand and costs, heat generation, air quality, environmental concerns, compatibility with surrounding land uses, and how close these projects should be to homes, the outlet reports.

As KTNV noted, Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero first raised the issue publicly during a June 2 City Council meeting, saying the city should slow down before approving additional projects.

According to data the station requested from the city, Henderson currently has just one data center operating at the Google campus.

If the proposal is approved, Henderson would become only the second Nevada city to adopt such a pause. KTNV reported that earlier this month, Reno extended a previous moratorium on new data center approvals until August 2027, or until new regulations are adopted.

Why does it matter?

Data centers can bring jobs, tax revenue, and digital infrastructure, but they can also place added pressure on already limited local resources, especially in hot, dry regions like Southern Nevada.

According to KTNV, Henderson staff said current development rules already address some issues, including noise and water use, but officials believe a more thorough review is needed before additional projects move ahead.

Artificial intelligence tools can help forecast electricity demand, improve grid efficiency, and support the integration of solar and wind power. At the same time, the servers powering AI consume huge amounts of electricity and often require significant water for cooling.

What are people saying?

In her early June comments, Romero made clear that she views the proposed pause as a fact-finding measure, not a permanent ban.

"As a city, it's our responsibility to ensure we understand the full impacts before hearing an item related to [a] data center or any other proposed type of project," Romero said, per KTNV.

Given the current public backlash against data centers, a pause might be what the city needs to gauge local sentiment and gather the information it needs.

"At this time, I don't feel like we have enough answers to make any sort of decision," Romero said, according to KTNV.

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