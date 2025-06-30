Traveler shares entertaining video after trip aboard 'Hello Kitty'-themed high-speed train: 'What a strange thing to have on your ride to work'

Those with unreserved seats still get to travel in "Hello Kitty" splendor.

Take a ride with Wingin' It! Paul Lucas (@Paul_Lucas) as he explores one of Japan's novelty trains. His video tour provides a detailed view of why the Hello Kitty Shinkansen bullet train is a worthy experience.

Using your Japan Rail Pass on the country's renowned train system includes a free ride on the Hello Kitty Shinkansen. However, you can also buy a normal ticket without a pass. The themed train connects Osaka to Fukuoka as it runs between the Shin-Osaka and Hakata (Fukuoka stations).

Lucas shows how the layout includes ample legroom and a seat tray that can fit a laptop. Window blinds and excellent ergonomic recline make it easier to relax. Those with unreserved seats still get to travel in Hello Kitty splendor in a car with bright decor, themed luggage areas, and novelty blinds.

While the character's fans and tourists can have a meowing good time between Osaka and Fukuoka, expect to rub elbows with locals going about a regular day. This Shinkansen is a real service train that picks up work commuters.

Need to pick up a gift or a souvenir to take back home? Go to Car 1, where you'll find the gift shop — make sure you have cash handy. "What a strange thing to have on your ride to work," Lucas said.

Surrounded by images of Japan's favorite character, travelers benefit from the shorter commute times while relaxing with a nap or book instead of battling traffic. Plus, your metro pass is much cheaper than pumping gas. According to the American Public Transportation Association, using public transport options can save riders $13,000 annually.

In China, one passenger likened their trains to being "in a spaceship." Why fly when some high-speed trains even travel between countries — the Eurostar is only two hours between London and Paris.

Whether reclining in your Shinkansen or the New York-Washington D.C. Acela express train seat, you can feel good about reducing your negative impact on the environment.

Tailpipe exhaust is one of the main contributors to climate change since it traps heat in the atmosphere. One gas-powered car produces over 10,000 pounds of carbon pollution annually, per the Environmental Protection Agency. Worsening asthma symptoms, cardiovascular disease, premature birth, and increased hospital admissions are just some of the health issues linked to that pollution.

