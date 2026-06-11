Heat dome turns nights dangerous as extreme heat warnings spread across Dallas, Houston, and Phoenix

The heat wave is spreading across large parts of the country.

Federal forecasters have warned that an unusually intense spell of heat is arriving across a broad stretch of the United States, especially in the Plains, South, and Midwest.

Even after the sun goes down, the danger may not. The National Weather Service cautions that heat-related illness risks can remain elevated well into the night, giving people — and their homes — little chance to cool down before temperatures climb again the next day.

What's happening?

National Weather Service maps indicate that a heat wave expected to affect more than 20 cities could peak Friday, as reported by Newsweek.

A widespread heat wave will build across the central U.S. through midweek before shifting to the East Coast, where it peaks on Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend.



An early season heatwave can often be more dangerous and pose a greater risk for heat-related illness. This… pic.twitter.com/iYGBpWCTtx — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 9, 2026

Multiple states were projected to see daily high-temperature records fall this week, according to Weather Prediction Center forecasts. Those forecasts show heat index values reaching as high as 110 degrees in parts of Texas and topping 100 degrees in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Arkansas, and Tennessee.

The NWS said on the social platform X: "A widespread heat wave will build across the central U.S. through midweek before shifting to the East Coast, where it peaks on Friday, then slowly ease over the weekend."

At the beginning of the week, NWS Weather Prediction Center meteorologist Peter Mullinax told Newsweek that the highs across places in the East and Northeast could end up "anywhere from 10 to maybe as high as 20 degrees above normal."

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest forms of severe weather because it can overwhelm the body's cooling system in a short period of time. Early heat illness can show up as heavy perspiration, fatigue, dizziness, headaches, nausea, muscle cramps, and intense thirst. In more severe cases, heat stroke may bring confusion, slurred speech, loss of consciousness, and high body temperatures.

Worsening extreme weather disasters also put lives and livelihoods at risk. Prolonged heat can endanger outdoor workers, older adults, children, and people without reliable air conditioning, while also straining power systems, increasing utility costs, and disrupting productivity.

That means a heat wave can hit public health, community safety, and household finances all at once.

This event may be especially dangerous because it is arriving early in the season, before many people have had time to adjust to sustained high temperatures.

What can I do?

Simple precautions matter most, the NWS says: Stay hydrated, spend time in air-conditioned or otherwise cooled spaces, and limit how long you are outdoors. If you need to be outside, take breaks away from direct sun, especially during the hottest hours of the afternoon and evening.

It also helps to watch for symptoms in yourself and others. Heat exhaustion can look like weakness, clammy skin, fainting, or nausea. Heat stroke is a medical emergency, and anyone showing confusion, slurred speech, extremely hot skin, or unconsciousness needs immediate help.

Shifting errands or exercise to earlier hours, checking local forecasts often, and finding nearby cooling centers can help if your home becomes too warm.

As the heat shifts east into the weekend, it is also important to check on neighbors, older relatives, and anyone who may not have reliable cooling.

"An early season heatwave can often be more dangerous and pose a greater risk for heat-related illness," the NWS warned on X.

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