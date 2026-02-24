Homeowner offers honest thoughts after three frigid winters with a heat pump HVAC: 'It's been below -10 ... for over a week'

Heating and cooling typically account for over 50% of your home's total energy use.

An Ontario homeowner recently shared an honest take on Reddit about getting through frigid Canadian winters with a heat pump HVAC system. The candid review helps dispel the myth that heat pumps can't perform in extreme cold.

In r/HeatPumps, the homeowner shared that their Mitsubishi heat pump "chugs along at -20 Celsius [conditions] without issue" — even when faced with heating a 3,000-square-foot home.

"It's been below -10 Celsius and down to -25 Celsius for over a week, and my resistive backup still hasn't needed to come on," the homeowner wrote. "[It's my] third winter on this 3.5 ton central ducted and I continue to be impressed."

In those three years, the only adjustment the homeowner has had to make for the system is adding an awning above to protect it from snow and ice. Talk about low maintenance. Upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the most effective ways you can lower your utility bills and protect yourself from rising energy prices.





Heating and cooling typically account for over 50% of your home's total energy use. And if your current system is older or powered by gas or oil, you could be paying more than necessary every single month. High-efficiency HVAC systems use far less energy to power your home, which can translate to major savings over time.

If you're unsure what your options look like, TCD's partner Mitsubishi can help you understand the latest HVAC technologies and slash your energy bills with new, efficient systems. Exploring high-performance heat pumps and HVACs through Mitsubishi can give you a clearer picture of what's possible for your home and budget.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

It's true. Heat pumps can keep up with temperatures below freezing — all while helping to make home energy costs more affordable. With so many options available to homeowners, there's a heat pump solution that's bound to be right for your home.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto makes upgrading easy. HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance, so you get long-term comfort without the upfront cost or surprise repairs.

Want to boost your home energy savings even further? Consider pairing a heat pump HVAC system with solar panels. By generating your own clean electricity, you can reduce your reliance on the energy grid, shrink your monthly bills and shield yourself from energy price spikes.

TCD's partner EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes and find the best solar system and installer for your home and budget. You can explore vetted options and potentially save up to $10,000 on installation costs.

You can also turn everyday efficiency into real rewards. The free Palmetto Home app helps you unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades by completing simple challenges, such as reducing your home's energy use.

