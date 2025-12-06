Science communicator breaks down the incredible HVAC tech taking over modern homes: '[We've] finally figured out how to use magic'

While it may seem like heat pumps are magical, their superior efficiency is just a product of physics.

The scoop

Wildgrid (@wildgrid_xyz) explained in a 2023 TikTok how the HVAC systems produce heat even in frigid temperatures.

"Because scientists have finally figured out how to use magic," the creator joked before pivoting to the science. "Hot things have a lot of thermal energy and cold things have less thermal energy," she added.

Thermal energy isn't absent until zero Kelvin, or minus 459.67 degrees Fahrenheit. "So, even if it's pretty chilly outside," she continued, "there's still a lot of thermal energy in the air. And heat pumps use special chemicals called refrigerants to capture that thermal energy and transfer it to the air in your home."





In a second video, she explained more about how the units function.

How it's helping

heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than gas boilers, reducing your consumption of electricity and dirty fuels.

As a bonus, all this helps usher in a cooler, cleaner future. Heating and cooling account for 60% of a household's pollution, and switching to a heat pump can slash this output by 36-64%. The change is so profound that industrial facilities could save Americans $1 trillion in health care costs by 2050 if they switched to heat pumps from outdated boilers.

