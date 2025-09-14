New study reveals how Americans could reduce public health costs by $1.1 trillion: 'That's going to save lives'

Switching to a heat pump can not only save money on electric bills but also help communities breathe easier, according to a new study.

As Canary Media reported, a study published by the American Lung Association found that if manufacturing plants relied on heat pumps for industrial processes rather than outdated boilers, it could save Americans a whopping $1 trillion in public health costs by 2050.

The research also discovered that heat pumps adopted on a mass scale could prevent more than 77,000 fossil-fuel-related deaths, 33.2 million asthma attacks, and 13 million lost school days.

Along with improving the air quality for millions, especially those who live in industrial zones, manufacturing would see a huge boost in efficiency by switching to all-electric heating and cooling systems. However, currently, heat pumps only supply about 5% of global industrial heat, according to McKinsey and Company. The majority of industrial heat applications are still powered by dirty fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, which increase the risk of health problems and contribute to planet-warming pollution.

Both residents and industries can benefit greatly by adopting heat pump technologies.

According to the Department of Energy, heating can account for a staggering 45% of an average homeowner's electric bill; therefore, most people stand to save significantly by upgrading their HVAC systems. And since heat pumps are three to five times more efficient than gas boilers, as noted by the International Energy Agency, and can both heat and cool your home, it's easy to see why so many are installing them. Reliable brands like LG make it easy to find the right heat pump for your needs with their wide selection of affordable models.

Plus, you can keep more money in your pocket through tax credits and rebates offered through the Inflation Reduction Act, though you'll want to act quickly to take advantage, as the tax credits are set to expire by the end of 2025.

Since nearly half of Americans live in areas that frequently receive failing grades for unhealthy levels of ozone and particle pollution, according to a recent American Lung Association report, upgrading to heat pumps could have a major positive impact on public health if enough people make the switch. LG manufactures both industrial and residential heat pump systems and provides a variety of options suited to different climates. The company will even help you find a contractor when you're ready to upgrade.

Will Barrett, the assistant vice president ​for clean air and climate change policy at the ALA, told Canary Media that the mass adoption of heat pumps is a move "that's going to save lives, reduce health emergencies, cut asthma attacks, [and] keep kids healthy enough to be in school rather than missing school days."

"It's a new paradigm when you're operating and fulfilling all the needs of these manufacturing heat processes without causing health-harming pollution," he added.

