HVAC giant passes Department of Energy test with futuristic appliance tech

The company said it is now one of the only manufacturers to pass testing in two product categories.

Thanks to ongoing technological improvements, heat pumps are becoming increasingly popular. And now, HVAC giant Carrier has passed a major test that could soon bring its highly efficient 15-ton rooftop heating and cooling system to the commercial market.

According to Cooling Post, Carrier was successful in the U.S. Department of Energy's Commercial Building HVAC Technology Challenge. The heating and cooling company said it is now one of the only manufacturers to pass testing in two product categories.

Heat pumps rely on refrigerant technology, similar to how a traditional AC unit works, to move heat from the air and into and out of spaces depending on the unit's mode. Compared to traditional furnaces or electric resistance heaters, heat pumps can warm spaces much more efficiently.

In turn, upgrading from a traditional gas- or propane-powered HVAC system to a heat pump is one of the best ways to save money on utility bills while avoiding rising energy costs. The units are quickly gaining traction in U.S. homes. Major improvements like this suggest we could soon see similar popularity in the commercial sector as well.





The report outlined that these high-tech units are quickly exceeding expectations, with the ability to deliver 100% heating capacity at 5 degrees Fahrenheit and over 70% capacity at negative 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you're curious about how much you can save by upgrading your heating and cooling system, Mitsubishi's free tools can help you understand your options and slash your energy bills with new, efficient HVACs.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

While we could soon see a wave of manufacturers and commercial spaces shifting to heat pump technology, your home and your wallet could benefit from upgrading right now. Here are a few tools to get you started.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto even offers leasing options for as low as $99 per month, and you don't have to worry about repairs, because the deal includes 12 years of free maintenance.

To drive down your utility costs even further, homeowners often pair their heat pumps with solar panels. By harnessing energy captured from the sun, you can heat and cool your home for less.

TCD partner EnergySage can help you find the best solar panels and installer based on your home and budget. If you use the company's free tools, you could save up to $10,000 on initial costs.

Plus, the free Palmetto Home app makes it easy to grab up to $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades by completing challenges, such as cutting down on your home energy use.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.