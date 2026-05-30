Heat pumps can cool your home like AC for less money, as heat waves send electricity demand soaring

If you're considering a cooling upgrade, air-to-air heat pumps may be worth a look.

Europe is sweltering through an unusually hot May. As temperatures climb, more households are wondering about the best ways to stay cool without driving up energy use and pollution.

One answer is drawing more attention as the heat builds, Euronews detailed. Heat pumps can cool a home much like a standard air conditioner and provide benefits to consumers.

What's happening?

After a warm Pentecost weekend, forecasters say more intense heat is on the way across Europe, as Euronews summarized.

Seville is expected to hit 39 degrees Celsius (102.2 Fahrenheit) this week, while Bilbao could reach 37 C (98.6 F). In Germany, Stuttgart is forecast to see 32 C (89.6 F), with Düsseldorf and Bonn near 31 C (87.8 F).

The United Kingdom could also see its hottest May day on record, with temperatures in southern England projected to climb as high as 35 C (95).

The heat comes just days after the U.K.'s Climate Change Committee said AC could soon be "unavoidable," according to Euronews. It will be especially needed in places including hospitals, care homes, and schools as summers become harder to endure.

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At the same time, heat pump sales are rebounding across Europe. Euronews noted the European Heat Pump Association said residential sales rose by an average of 25% across France, Germany, and Poland in early 2026, while Octopus Energy reported a surge in U.K. sales in March.

Why does it matter?

Many people still think of heat pumps only as heaters. That probably has something to do with its misleading moniker. But air-to-air models can also move heat out of a building, cooling indoor spaces through a process similar to AC.

That makes them increasingly relevant as hotter weather arrives earlier and lasts longer. Cooling demand is already putting pressure on electricity systems. The International Energy Agency estimated that cooling buildings with AC and fans accounted for about 7% of worldwide electricity use in 2022, as Our World In Data noted.

Air conditioning also carries a climate cost. Our World In Data revealed AC equipment produced roughly 1 billion tons of carbon dioxide in 2022, and leaks from refrigerants in many systems can warm the atmosphere far more than just carbon.

Replacing an efficient AC unit with an air-to-air heat pump is unlikely to slash pollution on its own, according to Euronews. The biggest climate benefit comes when heat pumps replace oil- or gas-based heating systems.

What can I do?

If you're considering a cooling upgrade, air-to-air heat pumps may be worth a look, especially for smaller homes and flats.

They are often cheaper than other heat pump systems. In the U.K., prices can start near £1,900 ($2,552) for one room and about £3,700 ($4,971) for a three-bedroom semi-detached home, according to Euronews.

Many air-to-air systems do not provide hot water, so households may need another low-carbon option for showers and cleaning. Grant support can also be lower than for other heat pump types in the UK, Euronews said.

Before buying any mechanical cooling system, experts say the greenest move is to keep heat out in the first place. Blackout blinds, shading, nighttime ventilation, and turning off lights, electronics, and heating can all help reduce indoor temperatures.

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