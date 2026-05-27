'Research can save you a lot': Homeowner shares how to upgrade to a heat pump on the cheap

For households dealing with old AC failures or rising utility bills, savings from upgrading to a new HVAC system can be significant.

One homeowner on Reddit says they replaced an HVAC system with a new heat pump setup for less than $7,000 total, far below the $12,000-20,000 quotes they had been seeing elsewhere.

The homeowner summed up their advice on the subreddit r/HVACadvice.

"Research can save you a lot," they wrote.

In a post that drew hundreds of reactions, the homeowner said they bought a 4-ton heat pump and air handler online, purchased many of the required installation materials themselves, and then contacted 6-10 local HVAC companies to find an installer.





Heat pumps are quickly becoming a popular upgrade for homeowners looking to save on monthly bills amid rising energy prices nationwide. Because heat pumps move heat rather than generate it, as a traditional furnace or electric resistance unit does, they are extremely efficient.

That efficiency can translate into significant savings. To see how much you can save with a heat pump upgrade, connect with the experts at EnergySage for more information and to connect with vetted local installers.

The homeowner in this case explained that they specifically reached out to smaller "Mom and Pop" shops and told them the equipment and supplies were already there and that they were looking for a simple install, preferably on a Saturday. Many companies declined, but one experienced technician accepted the job, and the poster said the final total came in under $7,000.

That is a major difference from the five-figure replacement quotes many homeowners are used to hearing. It goes to show that prepurchasing equipment and contacting multiple installers can pay off big when it comes to major home upgrades.

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One commenter said their landlord used a similar strategy in South Florida and got a new air conditioner installed for less than $4,000.

For households dealing with old AC failures or rising utility bills, savings from upgrading to a new HVAC system can be significant. Cutting the upfront cost of a heat pump by several thousand dollars may make the difference between replacing a broken system now or putting it off and continuing to pay more in energy costs in the meantime.

One commenter said a newly installed unit "cut in half" their electric bill compared to an older system from 2005.

Still, commenters were quick to point out the risks. Buying your own equipment can complicate warranty claims, and several HVAC professionals warned that incorrect sizing, poor airflow, or code issues can wipe out savings quickly.

If you're considering a heat pump, the biggest lesson from the thread is to do your homework — and talk to multiple vendors before signing any dotted lines.

Luckily, EnergySage's marketplace makes it easy to compare quotes from multiple companies in your area, helping ensure you get the best deal possible on a new heating and cooling system.

And, if you are interested in a more efficient HVAC but are concerned about upfront costs, Palmetto offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program that can lower your energy costs by up to 50%.

Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

Plus, if you're looking for more targeted heating and cooling, a Merino Mono might be a worthwhile investment. The high-tech unit costs a fraction of the cost of a traditional whole-home system and can be installed in under an hour.

Also, if you're looking to boost your savings even further, check out EnergySage's free information on solar panels. By using the low- and even no-cost energy from the sun, you can save significantly on heating and cooling costs.

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