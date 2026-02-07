Little-known plumbing tech gains popularity as US homeowners see major bill savings: 'Three times more energy-efficient than traditional [models]'

Water heating can be one of the largest energy expenses for your home, so the monthly savings can add up quickly.

Heat pump water heaters are transforming how Americans heat their water at home, delivering major energy savings and reducing their homes' environmental impacts.

The technology works by moving existing heat from the air into water tanks instead of creating heat through combustion. As a result, heat pump water heaters require much less power to achieve the same (or better) results as conventional systems.

"Heat pump water heaters are an approachable yet really impactful upgrade," Matthew Douglas-May, program manager for the Center for Energy and Environment, told Eden Prairie Local News.

"If you're looking to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, heat pump water heaters are super energy-efficient. They're up to three times more energy-efficient than traditional water heaters," he added.

Households can reduce their utility costs by making the switch. Water heating can be one of the largest energy expenses for your home, so the monthly savings can add up quickly. Many families recoup their initial investments within a few years while also continuing to benefit from lower bills throughout the system's lifespan.

Most residential water heating systems require replacement after around a decade of service, but homeowners who explore their eco-friendly options before a breakdown happens can really reap the benefits from efficient, electric-based alternatives.

Rod Fisher, a Minnesota native, made the transition in 2021 when his old unit reached the end of its useful life, per the news outlet. His new electric heat pump model matched the previous system's performance while also harnessing the warmth from his furnace and removing humidity from the air.

Companies such as Cala are advancing heat pump water heater technology with smart features that maximize their efficiency. Cala's customizable smart heat pump water heaters help homeowners decrease their energy bills by heating water exactly when it's needed, eliminating waste from needing to constantly maintain hot water temperatures.

Smart innovations from Cala and others are making heat pump water heaters even more compelling, helping you maximize your savings and minimize waste. These advanced systems give you greater control over your energy use and deliver the reliable hot water your household needs.

