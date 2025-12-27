Startup unveils 'intelligent' water heater that could save US homeowners over $750 every year — here's how it works

Opting to make the switch can not only help reduce your monthly bills but make your home more efficient as well.

There's nothing better than a long, hot shower after a particularly grueling day, but with energy costs soaring nationwide, it might be hard to justify pushing the water heater to its limit.

However, by upgrading to a heat pump water heater, you might feel a little less guilty about savoring that time in your steamy oasis.

Heat pump water heaters draw heat from the surrounding air to warm your water, rather than burning fuel or relying on energy-intensive heating elements.

This efficient process uses less energy than conventional water heaters, reducing your energy usage. Over time, that translates to more money in your pocket.

Switching to a heat pump water heater like Cala's models will reduce your monthly bills and make your home more efficient. Cala uses predictive technology to optimize your home's energy sources, allowing you to make the most out of your electricity.

According to Cala, their heat pump water heaters aren't just energy efficient, but "intelligent" as well, which can help homeowners potentially save more than $750 simply by making the switch.

"By adapting to your home's unique usage patterns and factoring in things like real-time electricity prices, solar availability, and grid emissions, Cala heats water when it's most cost-effective and least carbon-intensive," the manufacturer noted.

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to make your home more energy efficient, and it can bring bills down to or near $0, which is especially great when running several electric appliances. TCD's Solar Explorer connects you with vetted installers, curates truly competitive bids, and can save customers up to $10,000 on new solar installations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Solar Explorer has $0 down subscription options that can reduce your utility rates by up to 20%. Palmetto's LightReach program lets users lock in low energy rates and enjoy the benefits of solar energy without upfront costs. Another Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, offers a wide selection of tools to help you make the most of available incentives, find competitive rates, and connect with local installers.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.