Tired of freezing cold showers? This water heater's 'predictive intelligence' will fix that

You could shave over $750 off your annual electricity bill.

Energy prices across the United States have shown no signs of becoming more affordable.

Luckily, manufacturers, such as heat pump water heater company Cala, are tackling the affordability crisis head-on with new, highly intelligent appliances that can curb your expensive monthly utility bills.

Standard water heaters usually rely on gas or electric elements to create heat. Although long-time mainstays in U.S. households, these energy-hungry appliances can be expensive to run. Improvements in heat pump technology have offered a more cost-effective alternative.

It's important to understand that heat pumps don't create heat. Instead, they use refrigerants to move ambient heat energy from the air in and out of spaces.

While you may have heard of heat pumps in the context of home HVACs, the super-efficient technology can also be incorporated into water heaters. With some modern units up to 390% more efficient than conventional water heaters, homeowners can dramatically reduce their energy costs by upgrading.

Cala's water heaters take these savings to the next level.

According to the company, its high-tech water heaters combine heat pump technology with software called "Cala Predictive Intelligence" that actively learns your water-use habits. This combination automatically adjusts the tank temperature to minimize your electricity use and keep you safe from ice-cold showers.

The U.S. Department of Energy estimated the average U.S. homeowner spends $400 to $600 a year on heating water, but, according to Cala's estimates, that figure could be closer to $1,100 depending on your region and model.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

However, upgrading to Cala's smart water heater could shave over $750 off your annual electricity bill.

Even better, Cala designed its water heaters with solar panel owners in mind. So, if you sync your solar panels to a Cala unit, you could heat your water using cheaper power generated from the sun.

If you're interested in upgrading your water-heating system but are concerned about the upfront costs, consider researching local rebates and incentives.

Cala even offers a free tool that lets you see what rebates are available in your area. Some homeowners can snag up to $1,750.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.