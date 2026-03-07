"Someone needs to fix up this install with adjustments to the ducting and proper balancing."

People all around the world have been raving about how heat pumps save them money on energy costs while boosting home efficiency.

In a post to r/heatpumps, one Philadelphia homeowner explained how they just had a heat pump installed in a 100-year-old home they recently bought. Unfortunately, their home temperature was uncomfortable, and their bills were way too high during their first winter in the new home.

"We can't do that again and are trying to figure out what to do this winter," the OP wrote. However, they received questionable advice from an HVAC company about the issue. The company recommended removing the entire heat pump system and reinstalling a gas furnace instead.

However, the heat pump may not actually be to blame for the home's heating issues. The homeowner was concerned that the initial installer may not have sized the heat pump properly for the house. There were also concerns that the installer didn't ensure the home's ductwork was leak-proof or conduct a proper HVAC load calculation.





Therefore, removing the energy-efficient heat pump and reinstalling a pollution-releasing gas furnace may not actually improve temperature consistency or reduce energy bills if the home's insulation and ductwork are the real problems.

This Reddit post is an excellent reminder of how crucial it is to find the right heat pump installer who is skilled with this type of next-gen technology. For this reason, it's worth working with a trusted brand like Mitsubishi to understand your HVAC options and find the best heat pump for your home.

When you have an appropriately sized heat pump installed according to standard efficiency protocols, it should save you money in the long term and perform well even in cold-weather climates.

Other Reddit users weighed in on the OP's question and pointed out that the 100-year-old home's ductwork and insulation may be the actual cause of the new heat pump working overtime. If the OP addresses those issues rather than removing the heat pump system, they could likely remain comfortably at home and start seeing drops in their energy usage and costs.

"If your heat pump can heat the upstairs to 79 degrees, it makes enough heat to properly heat the whole house while also running less time and costing you less money," one Redditor advised. "Someone needs to fix up this install with adjustments to the ducting and proper balancing."

"Fixing air leaks is the lowest cost way to reduce the heating load, as well as being a way to address the temperature imbalance," another Redditor agreed.

