HVAC tech honestly breaks down the actual costs of ultra-efficient heat pumps: 'Are installers really ripping you off?'

An HVAC expert gave insider insight into one of the biggest questions homeowners have about heat pumps: "Are installers really ripping you off?"

In a comprehensive YouTube video, U.K. heating engineer and Heat Geek founder Adam Chapman walked homeowners through what a typical heat pump installation costs — and why the final price tag isn't as outrageous as it may seem at first glance.

Chapman started by pointing out that no two installs are the same. Costs can vary depending on the size of the house, layout of the space, condition of the existing heating system, and efficiency of the new system design. That's why prices can be all over the map.

Chapman said that the average heat pump installation in the United Kingdom cost around £13,450 ($18,412) in October. Thanks to a £7,500 ($10,267) government grant, most homeowners paid around £6,250 ($8,556) out of pocket for a mid-range system. To show where that money actually goes, Chapman broke down the figures.

According to the expert, a heat pump alone typically costs between £2,500 ($3,422) and £4,000 ($5,476). Chapman landed on £3,500 ($4,791) as a realistic average. Then come the necessary extras for install: controllers, new pipework, electrical work, insulation upgrades, and other components. Those behind-the-scenes necessities can add another £4,750 ($6,503).

That's already £8,250 ($11,294). But many companies add a 10% surcharge on parts, which helps cover replacements if something fails down the line — without eating into their margins.

"So before anyone paid for a single day of labor, we've already burned through £9,000 [$12,321] of your £14,000 [$19,165]," Chapman explained.

That leaves roughly £5,000 ($6,844) — and those funds disappear faster than you might think. This money has to cover ordering and transporting materials, designing custom systems for each home, purchasing and maintaining tools, vans and fuel, overhead, insurance, training, certifications, and more. And that "more" includes wages.

Chapman said most heat pump installs take around five days, if a two- or three-person team is working on the project. By the time those remaining funds are spread across a full workweek, there isn't much left over — especially for small, independent installers.

"Heat pumps were never expensive. The process was — but now that's changing," Chapman said. "The real win is making the process cheaper, simpler, and faster without cutting corners and without squeezing the independents."

Anything that makes heat pumps more financially accessible matters — especially since upgrading your heating and cooling system is one of the best ways to lower your utility bills and protect yourself from rising energy prices. High-efficiency HVACs use far less energy to keep your home comfortable, which can translate to thousands of pounds or dollars in savings over time.

