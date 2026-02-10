Year-long competition reveals how much money homeowners can save by upgrading their HVACs: 'Signals the efficiency wins that are possible'

"Even in period homes of 100 years old or more … [they] can be cheaper to run than gas or oil boilers."

A 12-month competition tracking heat pump performance in lived-in homes proved that these efficient heating and cooling systems can save homeowners hundreds of dollars annually and maintain comfortable temperatures — even during freezing weather.

Seven installations of the Vitocal 150-A domestic air source heat pump achieved an average seasonal efficiency of 4.1, per results from Viessmann Climate Solutions' Top of the SCOPs competition, as Installer reported.

Seasonal efficiency measures how efficiently the systems convert electricity into heat across an entire year — and a seasonal coefficient of performance of 4.1 means the heat pumps produce 4.1 units of heat for every unit of electricity consumed, exceeding the government efficiency threshold by 46%.

"Many of our finalists have been designing low-temperature heating systems and fitting Viessmann products for a decade or more — their work signals the efficiency wins that are possible for our industry as it goes from strength to strength," Cameron Beech, head of product management at Viessmann Climate Solutions U.K., said.





For homeowners, that kind of efficiency means big savings. A SCOP of 4.1 could save you around $340 annually compared to gas heating, with actual savings depending on specific energy rates, existing system efficiency, and your home's energy needs.

Upgrading your heating and cooling system has long been one of the best ways to save money and guard against rising energy costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options and save up to 50% on your utility bills with the power of a lean, mean new system.

If upfront costs are a concern, consider one HVAC Explorer partner, Palmetto, and its $0 down HVAC leases. Its HVAC Comfort Plan starts as low as $99 per month and comes with 12 years of free, no-hassle maintenance, letting you kick back and stay cozy throughout the winter months.

Modern heat pumps deliver amazing efficiency, even on the coldest days — when temperatures dropped to minus-2 degrees Celsius (28.4 degrees Fahrenheit) during the study, the systems maintained comfy indoor temperatures of 19.5 C (67.1 F) and still achieved a 3.0 efficiency rating.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

The competition, which tracked real-world performance data from homes across the United Kingdom, included period properties over a century old with solid stone construction. Two installations tied for first place with a seasonal efficiency of 4.5: a 2016 detached property in Birmingham and a 1930s chalet bungalow in Ipswich.

"The biggest winner of the Top of the SCOPs competition is the heat pump concept itself," Glyn Hudson, co-founder of Open Energy Monitor, said. "The data on our platform shows that even in period homes of 100 years old or more and those built in solid stone[,] heat pumps can be cheaper to run than gas or oil boilers."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.