Industry insider exposes common misconception about emerging HVAC tech: 'Debunking myths with a … homeowner'

An HVAC expert from the United Kingdom is using customer experience to set the record straight on heat pump misconceptions.

It's an important testimony, as pushback persists from skeptical community members who view it as untested technology, according to a representative from Croydon's Elite Renewables. He shared the heat pump owner's comments in a clip, which was posted on the company's YouTube channel (@eliterenewablesofficial) with the title: "Debunking Myths with a U.K. Homeowner."

"They're very efficient," homeowner Maddy said. "They use less energy." She added that they are not expensive to run, and they are quiet and reliable.

Upgrading to a heat pump is one of the best ways to safeguard your house against soaring energy prices. The units work by pulling warmth from ambient air and moving it inside or outside, depending on the season, making them great for heating or air conditioning.





They use compressors, refrigerants, and piping to work. Geothermal units, by comparison, pull underground heat from shallow trenches to function. But ductless air-source units such as mini-splits are among the popular versions being installed in the U.K., the United States, and elsewhere.

Experts and pros, such as those from Elite Renewables, are trying to debunk some myths circulating about heat pumps.

Experts and pros, such as those from Elite Renewables, are trying to debunk some myths circulating about heat pumps. In the U.K., the BBC reported that wary homeowners are worried about being left in the cold.

"We have a thing in our industry that I call 'temperature anxiety,'" heat pump wholesaler Graham Hendra told the publication.

He likened it to the "range anxiety," which some motorists have before buying an electric vehicle. However, thanks to improved charging technology and battery performance, EV owners are becoming more comfortable on long drives.

Experts from the HVAC industry are touting the heat pumps as being able to function superbly in very cold temperatures, including in America's northeast or in England.

"Your house is nice and warm," Maddy, an engineer by trade, added in the clip.

If buying a heat pump is an unrealistic option due to upfront costs, some companies offer $0-down subscription options with zero maintenance expenses for 12 years while potentially halving heating and cooling costs.

In England, the Heat Pump Association noted that heat pump sales in 2024 were just short of 100,000 units, according to the BBC. The country's goal is to have 600,000 installed by 2028.

Stateside, heat pumps outsold gas furnaces last year by the biggest margin ever, per Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute data shared by Canary Media. However, U.S. tax breaks for the tech expire on December 31.

Maddy's testimony is among a growing amount of customer feedback and expert knowledge that's spotlighting the cleaner tech.

"There's really no reason that people shouldn't have the chance to get a heat pump," she said.

Home solar is a great addition to a heat pump, as solar power is far cheaper than electricity from standard energy grids.

Compared to gas-powered HVAC systems, electric technology reduces heat-trapping air pollution, which is an additional benefit of these upgrades. Rising global temperatures caused by these fumes are exacerbating extreme weather events.

