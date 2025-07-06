New tool offers homeowners protection against increasing threats: 'We are putting resilience back in the hands of every homeowner'

The tool uses information including the property's address and insights on the property.

Suncorp Australia announced the launch of its latest digital homeowner tool, Haven, to help Australian homeowners build greater home resiliency in the face of extreme weather events.

Australia, like many parts of the world, has been experiencing unpredictable and extreme weather patterns including floods and droughts, which are brought on by rising global temperatures from burning dirty fossil fuels.

Most recently, New South Wales experienced a historic downpour of rain and flooding that impacted more than 10,000 properties, leaving over 1,000 buildings uninhabitable.

While Haven, Suncorp's new digital tool, wouldn't have prevented the disaster from occurring, it would have been able to alert homeowners of the incoming storm and provide them with actionable steps to prepare for it. This tool would help reduce the risk of loss and avoid unnecessary rebuilding, which requires more natural resources, money, and time.

The tool uses information including the property's address and insights — such as the property type and age — and current weather and historical event data to build a comprehensive picture of the property's natural peril risk. The tool summarizes all essential home resiliency information into an easy-to-digest video and PDF file that homeowners can then download to learn more about how to better protect their homes.

The Haven tool builds on a previous home resiliency education program that was part of Suncorp's insurance app. Suncorp's earlier endeavor, "MyHome," aimed to educate homeowners on everyday maintenance activities that would improve their home's long-term resiliency.

Haven is the culmination of Suncorp's commitment to home resilience awareness and building a more resilient Australia.

"Haven is about giving every Australian the information they need to help stand up against extreme weather," Mim Haysom, Suncorp Australia's Executive General Manager of Brand & Customer Experience, said, per Suncorp's YouTube video on Haven.

"We are putting resilience back in the hands of every homeowner in Australia, giving them the insights and tools at their fingertips to make their homes stronger against extreme weather events," Lisa Harrison, Suncorp Group's Chief Executive Consumer Insurance, said, per the company's announcement.

