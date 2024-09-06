Automotive company revolutionizes EV tech with 'world's first' vehicle heat pump: 'We ... strive for lightweight and high-efficiency components'

"We are pleased to contribute to improving the driving experience of our customers' electric vehicle users."

With its heat pump system for electric vehicles, South Korea's Hanon Systems is combining two of the best technologies for saving money, boosting energy efficiency, and reducing heat-trapping air pollution.

In truth, Hanon has been perfecting the unique technological merger since 2015. The latest fourth generation of the innovation promises to help reduce EV charge times and increase potential travel distance, according to a press release from the company.

"By continually refining our heat pump system design to improve efficiency and reduce power consumption requirements, Hanon Systems has contributed to extending EV driving range," Hanon Co-CEO Subu Nagasubramony said in the report.

Those are important metrics for motorists who are thinking about switching to an EV but have concerns about reliability.

So-called "range anxiety," however, is quickly becoming a needless fear. A Ford Mustang Mach-E recently broke an EV record, traveling 569.64 miles on a single charge, for example.

The Hanon heat pump is built into the EV with what Interesting Engineering reports is a modular design. The thermal management system uses waste heat from the motor and battery, as well as external air, to heat and cool the cabin.

The system also helps to regulate the battery's temperature. It all contributes to increasing an EV's performance, per Hanon. The company specializes in energy and thermal management tech.

Heat pumps are becoming popular heating/cooling options for homes because of the robust energy and cost savings. It might surprise people to see them showing up under the hood.

"We are pleased to contribute to improving the driving experience of our customers' electric vehicle users," Yoon Ho Wang, a leader at Hanon Systems Research Institute, said in the IE story.

The latest iteration was included in the Kia EV3 in South Korea. Hanon said in the press release that it plans to move production to the United States and Europe, as well.

The news also included an update on the company's thin HVAC tech, which it bills as a "world's first." It's a small unit, reducing the overall HVAC system's size by 30%, making more room under the dashboard. This, in turn, provides more legroom for passengers, all per Hanon.

EVs and heat pumps are transforming our transportation and home heating/cooling systems. Home-based heat pumps can save you $1,000 per year on energy costs. EVs can provide up to $1,500 in annual savings on gas and certain maintenance expenses.

Crucially, they both reduce the amount of heat-trapping air pollution hitting our atmosphere. NASA links the fumes to increased risk for severe weather, including record-breaking heat waves.

Both technologies also can qualify for a load of government tax incentives.

The U.S. Energy Department reports that new and used EVs can land $7,500 and $4,000 in tax credits, respectively. The IRS notes that thousands in incentives are on the table for heat pump installations at home.

Handy and free online tools such as Rewiring America can help you navigate the complex rebate system, unlocking all the savings available.

If EVs that include Hanon's heat pump technology expand stateside, the tax incentives might get even more interesting for IRS analysts.

Hanon's experts are confident the innovation will only lead to better experiences for EV buyers.

"As the world's second-largest thermal management company, we will continue to strive for lightweight and high-efficiency components through continuous innovation," Nagasubramony said in the press release.

