Researchers issue warning after discovering toxicity of common items: 'Even greater than we expected'

A new study from Purdue University reveals that using heat-styling tools, such as curling irons and flat irons, especially with common hair products like sprays and serums, can release billions of toxic nanoparticles into the air, many of which end up deep in the lungs.

Researchers say this overlooked source of indoor pollution could pose serious health risks.

What's happening?

Researchers at Purdue University have discovered that heat-styling your hair can expose you to over 10 billion airborne nanoparticles in a single session — a level of pollution comparable to standing in heavy highway traffic.

The danger comes from everyday products like hair sprays, gels, and creams, which release microscopic particles when heated above 300 degrees Fahrenheit by styling tools like curling irons and straighteners.

The findings, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, shocked the research team.

"The airborne hazards of these products … are even greater than we expected," said Ph.D. student Jianghui Liu, who co-led the study.

Why are nanoparticles concerning?

Nanoparticles are tiny particles that can easily enter our lungs, posing serious health risks like respiratory issues, inflammation, and even cognitive decline.

While many know outdoor pollution is harmful, this study highlights an often-overlooked indoor source: heat-styling hair products. These human-made particles accumulate in indoor air, where we spend most of our time, increasing exposure without people realizing it.

Understanding this hidden pollution is crucial because it adds to the overall burden of airborne toxins affecting public health, especially in urban and indoor environments, making it a serious concern for individuals and communities alike.

What's being done about air pollution?

This new research highlights a hidden indoor source of harmful nanoparticles, pushing experts to call for better ventilation and safer hair care practices.

People can reduce their risk by limiting heat styling and using bathroom fans or opening windows to improve airflow.

On a bigger scale, regulators are starting to focus on restricting toxic chemicals in personal care products. Together, these steps help protect our health and move us toward cleaner indoor air and healthier communities.

