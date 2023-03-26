Dermatologist issues warning over highly dangerous chemical in certain hair care products: ‘One thing I would never do’

According to this TikToker , your typical dry shampoo has massive amounts of benzene — the equivalent of 10 cigarettes.

On the go and in need of a hair touch-up? If you’re reaching for your favorite dry shampoo (we’ve all been there) — TikToker @drabby6, whose bio reads, “Doctor Abby / Dermatologist,” has a warning for you.

The user posted this video sounding the alarm about the dangers of dry shampoo. With the gripping caption, “Find out why most dry shampoo used daily in poorly ventilated areas can be really bad for your health,” the video has since gone viral.

Benzene is known to be an extremely harmful carcinogen with linkages to leukemia. If dry shampoo is a part of your daily routine and you’re in need of a way to check your go-to products’ benzene levels, you’re not alone.

“Is benzene listed as an ingredient? I don’t see it listed. How do we know if a product has it?” wrote a TikToker named Mac.

In the video, Doctor Abby provided a resource to help you check: valisure.com. If you find bad news in your search results, you can also use that resource to find a new dry shampoo that doesn’t negatively affect your health.

Other TikToker users in the comment section may have even made your search easier with their suggestions — some of which are suggestions that move away from dry shampoo altogether.

“Living proof does not have benzene,” wrote one user.

“Hairstylist here and corn starch baby powder is all you need!! If you really want to get bougie get the lavender scented one!!” wrote another.

While this news isn’t exactly fun to hear, it comes as an important warning and can be an opportunity to find a new hair care solution that doesn’t include benzene. We all want to look good, feel good, and look clean — but we should be able to do so without sacrificing our health.

Thanks to @drabby6, we now have the knowledge and resources to make sure our hair care doesn’t harm us.

