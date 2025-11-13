Price projections land near $280,000, or about half what Chinese buyers typically pay for a Ferrari SF90.

Great Wall Motor plans to release a supercar late next year that will compete directly with Ferrari's SF90 but sell for about half the price, reported CarNewsChina.com.

Chairman Wei Jianjun described the car as "China's first sports car in the truest sense." Development started approximately five years ago under a new division, the Ultra Luxury Vehicle Business Group.

GWM gave the public its first glimpse of the vehicle during a company anniversary celebration in July. A covered car with aggressive styling appeared behind other vehicles in photos, generating buzz about what the automaker had planned.

The supercar uses a V-8 engine that GWM developed in-house. Two turbochargers boost power, and an electric motor adds extra performance through a plug-in hybrid system.

Published estimates suggest close to 1,000 horsepower, acceleration to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds, and maximum speeds beyond 217 mph, per CarNewsChina.com. Price projections land near $280,000, or about half what Chinese buyers typically pay for a Ferrari SF90.

GWM built its reputation on off-road vehicles and work trucks, making this a dramatic departure. Other Chinese brands like Xiaomi with its SU7 Ultra and BYD with its Yangwang U9 have also entered the high-performance space.

This particular car prioritizes speed over economy, but the growing adoption of electric and hybrid systems across China benefits regular car buyers. Electric vehicles cut fuel expenses and maintenance bills. Owners eliminate the oil changes, power steering fluid top-offs, spark plug replacements, timing belt swaps, and fuel system work that gas guzzlers require.

Critics sometimes question the pollution from battery production and the mining impacts. The clean energy transition needs about 30 million tons of mined minerals per year. Compare that with the 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels we already extract annually. Burning those fuels destroys them permanently, while battery minerals get recycled and reused.

Home charging costs far less than public stations, cutting hundreds of dollars from annual expenses. If you want to install a Level 2 charger at home, Qmerit provides free instant quotes for installation.

Solar panels multiply EV savings since generating your own electricity beats both public chargers and grid rates. EnergySage can connect you with local solar installers and help you compare quotes, potentially saving $10,000 on installation.

High-performance cars combining V-8 engines with electric motors remain uncommon. GWM's model will compete with vehicles like the Koenigsegg Regera and Porsche 918 Spyder, alongside newer hybrid announcements from Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini.

