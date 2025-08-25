  • Tech Tech

Elon Musk sparks backlash with bold claim about new AI tool: 'Wrong'

"The goal of all AI is to take away human imagination and hand it over to a machine."

by Alyssa Ochs
Elon Musk said that his new AI creativity tool will give people "superhuman imagination powers."

As The Hans India reported, Musk made this claim about Grok Imagine on the social media platform X.

Musk shared the post upon expanding his company's AI-powered tool to Android platforms. Previously, it was only available to iOS users on Apple devices.

The purpose of Grok Imagine is to create AI-generated photos and videos. The tool allows users to type and speak prompts or upload photos to generate new pictures and short video clips. Grok Imagine has already generated more than 44 million images.

Musk's social media post about "superhuman imagination powers" sparked criticism online, as people questioned why they would need or want a machine to imagine for them.

Early adopters of Grok Imagine have compared it to other AI visual platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. The AI generation market is becoming more crowded with new rivals that stand out for their free use, accessibility, speed, and interactive features.

Yet many people are concerned about the blurring lines between AI and human creativity.

Musk has made numerous claims about AI and his vision for where this technology can go. However, the energy-intensive processes to produce AI content may also create health and environmental issues while compromising the authenticity of the human experience. A recent MIT study found that when people use ChatGPT to write essays, it can have a negative effect on learning and thinking, especially among younger generations.

Meanwhile, AI data centers are consuming energy and water at alarming rates, driving up residents' electricity bills, exacerbating droughts, and releasing pollution into the environment.

If you use AI tools, you can help offset your AI usage by making other sustainable changes in daily life.

For example, driving an EV and installing solar panels can help reduce your environmental footprint. Solar systems are becoming more accessible and affordable to power homes and charge EVs, especially if you compare installation quotes with EnergySage.

X users had strong opinions about Musk's "superhuman imagination powers" comment and openly shared their feedback.

"Wrong," one X user wrote. "The goal of all AI is to take away human imagination and hand it over to a machine."

"The goal of a calculator is to give you superhuman math powers," someone else mused. "In a sense, sure. In another sense, you might completely forget how to do any math at all."

