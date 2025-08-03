Game-changing facility could revolutionize home deliveries: 'More practical and cost-effective'

A California city just plugged in a big win for clean delivery.

According to Business Wire, XCharge North America and Gateway Fleets have launched a new EV charging depot in Riverside, California, designed specifically for last-mile delivery fleets.

At the heart of the site are two powerful GridLink-enabled charging stations — a type of battery-integrated charger that could redefine how we think about EV infrastructure.

"This partnership exemplifies how far EV charging has come," said co-founder and president of XCharge NA, Aatish Patel. "By transforming these sites into dependable charging hubs, we're making electrification more practical and cost-effective."

The chargers work smarter, not harder. By storing electricity when prices are lowest — often overnight — and deploying it when demand and costs surge, the system lowers charging expenses while easing stress on the grid. Each unit holds up to 430 kWh, enough to rapidly power up multiple delivery vehicles in a day.

"With GridLink's battery-integrated technology, we're helping companies like Gateway better optimize electrical infrastructure in locations — sites that are often grid-limited — where reliability, uptime, and speed to deployment can have an even bigger impact," said Patel.

That's good news, not just for businesses but for communities too. With California aiming to shift all medium- and heavy-duty vehicles to zero-emission by 2040, smart charging hubs like this help make the transition possible, without overwhelming local infrastructure or energy supplies.

By supporting cleaner transportation, they help reduce pollution in neighborhoods most affected by delivery traffic.

For drivers and fleet operators, this kind of tech means less downtime and lower fuel costs, while city residents benefit from cleaner air and quieter streets — especially in neighborhoods where delivery vehicles are constantly on the move.

As innovative hubs like these pop up across the country, they join a wave of new tech developments that make clean energy more accessible. These tools aren't just futuristic — they're practical solutions arriving right on time.

