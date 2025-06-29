Scientists make key discovery that could unlock next-gen fuel source: 'This achievement marks a real turning point'

Researchers have discovered how to create self-healing electrodes for use in producing green hydrogen without relying on precious metals or complex catalyst manufacturing processes.

The team from Seoul National University College of Engineering released a study detailing its findings, which could help accelerate global decarbonization efforts and reduce reliance on precious metal-based catalysts, according to a TechXplore report.

Water electrolysis is a process that uses electricity to produce green hydrogen, a next-gen fuel that could help the world meet its climate goals. Hydrogen is a light, storable, and energy-dense fuel that doesn't produce direct pollutants or planet-warming emissions, just water vapor.

While many production methods employ dirty fuels to generate hydrogen — negating the low-carbon impact — other operations use solar power and renewable energy sources to power hydrogen creation.

Electrolysis is one of the more eco-friendly methods being championed across the globe and is listed as one of Korea's 12 national strategic technologies, according to the TechXplore report.

However, current systems require surface coatings of highly active catalyst layers that degrade over time, creating a stumbling block for advancing the technology. In addition, China has been tightening its grip on the majority of the world's rare earth material supplies.

In the electrochemical activation method described in the report, researchers were able to produce hydrogen with high efficiency for extended periods using just commercial nickel electrodes.

Testing revealed that by using the EA method with uncoated Ni electrodes, the team was able to match the hydrogen production efficiency of high-performance Ni-Fe oxyhydroxide catalysts.

Giving the electrode a brief "rest" is essential to the new technique. By applying a weak reducing voltage to the Ni electrode for short periods, small amounts of Fe that dissolved in the electrolyte materials reattach to the electrode's surface.

These Fe ions bond to the Ni to create a highly active oxygen evolution catalyst layer, which, through repeated cycles, becomes a self-healing system, the report explained.

"A hydrogen production method that does not rely on catalysts is a transformative strategy that can greatly improve the economics and scalability of green hydrogen," Professor Jeyong Yoon, who led the research, said, per the TechXplore report. "This achievement marks a real turning point for hydrogen economy technologies aimed at carbon neutrality."

The technology could potentially be applied to other green hydrogen production methods to further improve efficiency, extend the operational life cycle, and lower costs.

Some green hydrogen systems rely on sustainable solar or wind power for their processes, with potable water as the byproduct in one method currently under development by Cornell University researchers.

As more innovations are discovered, the large-scale commercialization of green hydrogen production inches closer to becoming a more viable, sustainable energy source.

"Hydrogen is today enjoying unprecedented momentum," Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, said.

"The world should not miss this unique chance to make hydrogen an important part of our clean and secure energy future."

