Gorham halts data center proposals for 180 days after warnings over water, power, and noise

"There are horrific amounts of pollution that these things give off."

Yet another group of residents is pushing pause on data centers.

Concerned that data centers powering artificial intelligence could put pressure on drinking water, draw heavy amounts of electricity, and add persistent noise, the Maine town of Gorham is temporarily halting any such development, as The Portland Press Herald reported.

What's happening?

The moratorium reportedly sailed through earlier this month after a 7-0 vote by the Gorham Town Council.

For the next six months, Gorham officials will study what regulations, if any, should govern large artificial intelligence facilities after the Town Council unanimously backed a moratorium on new data center proposals on June 2.

Town Councilor Seven Siegel said the freeze could be extended for another 180 days if the town decides that is necessary.

"There are no plans for any data centers right now," Siegel noted to The Press Herald. "There are other nearby towns that have stuff going on, but we do not."

The vote puts Gorham alongside other Maine communities, including Westbrook and Scarborough, that have approved or proposed similar moratoriums since Gov. Janet Mills rejected an April bill that would have briefly limited those developments statewide, according to The Press Herald.

Before the public hearing, some residents reportedly said that similar concerns apply to a proposed Amazon warehouse distribution center in Gorham and urged the town to consider large industrial projects more broadly.

Why does it matter?

A temporary ban gives towns more time to assess how major development could affect drinking water, electric grids, neighborhood noise, public health, and household costs before construction begins.

A moratorium can also give towns time to create zoning standards, water-use caps, noise limits, traffic plans, and energy requirements. Critics of these pauses have argued that they can slow investment, job creation, and digital infrastructure development.

Given the major complaints about noise pollution, traffic, and strain on the grid that abound in the communities that surround data centers, it's possible that better safe than sorry is the prudent strategy.

What are people saying?

People backing the pause pointed squarely to possible environmental costs.

"In communities where data centers have been erected, they have experienced very significant deficits in their drinkable, potable water already," Katharine Atwood, a board member of Friends of the Presumpscot River, told The Press Herald.

The heightened demand for electricity and the potential for increased pollution from burning energy sources were other concerns for residents like Drew Tardiff.

"There are horrific amounts of pollution that these things give off because America doesn't have the infrastructure to output the amount of electricity that these huge AI data centers actually need, especially in the state of Maine," Tardiff told The Press Herald.

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