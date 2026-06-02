Google seeks to release 32 million infected mosquitoes in 2 states under little-known 'Debug' program

"Attacking mosquitoes with pesticides is unsustainable because they're becoming less effective over time."

Google is drawing attention online for a sentence that sounds almost satirical: The company is seeking permission to release up to 32 million infected mosquitoes across California and Florida.

What's happening?

The proposal is real, and its aim is to help curb the spread of dangerous mosquito-borne diseases.

According to KTLA, Google's lesser-known "Debug" program is seeking federal approval to release millions of mosquitoes as part of a disease-control effort. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is reviewing an Experimental Use Permit tied to the plan.

Debug says it wants to "stop bad bugs with good bugs" by releasing male mosquitoes that carry naturally occurring Wolbachia bacteria. When those males mate with wild female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, the eggs do not hatch, which can help reduce the population over time.

The permit says up to 16 million mosquitoes would be released in Florida first, with another 16 million planned for California the following year. That target species, Aedes aegypti, is known for spreading dengue, Zika, and chikungunya.

Why does it matter?

The CDC has called mosquitoes the deadliest animal in the world, and Aedes aegypti is considered one of the most concerning species due to the diseases it can transmit. If this approach works as intended, it could help communities reduce the risk of outbreaks that disrupt daily life, strain public health systems, and affect travel.

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Rather than trying to eliminate every mosquito everywhere, the strategy focuses on suppressing a species that poses an outsized threat to humans.

It uses a targeted pest-control method rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

What's being said about the plan?

"Attacking mosquitoes with pesticides is unsustainable because they're becoming less effective over time and can be toxic, [and] clearing standing water is not enough because people can never find all the places that mosquitoes breed," Google Debug writes.

The CDC's warning about mosquito-borne diseases helps explain why officials are taking the proposal seriously, while the EPA's review shows regulators are still weighing the possible risks and benefits before anything moves forward.

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