Google Maps has an incredible new feature that can help drivers save money — and it’s already had a huge impact

Driving more fuel-efficiently — and cost-effectively — is getting easier thanks to a recent addition to Google Maps.

Whether it’s a commute to work or a trip across the country, Google Maps can help find the most fuel-efficient route that will help save you money and reduce tailpipe emissions.

The tool debuted in 2021, and the company’s 2023 Environmental Report has estimated that it had prevented over 1.3 million tons of pollution up to the end of 2022.

Today we shared our 2023 Environmental Report. Learn more about how we're operating our business more sustainably and helping you make better choices for a greener future ↓ https://t.co/RfuuHmhd8R — Google (@Google) July 24, 2023

The report suggested that’s equivalent to “taking approximately 250,000 fuel-based cars off the road for a year.”

After first launching in the United States, the tool is now available to users in 40 countries in Europe as well as in Canada and Egypt, according to The Verge.

While the feature only provides estimates, it is possible to import details about the type of engine your car has in order to obtain more accurate results.

Chief Sustainability Officer Kate E. Brandt said: “In 2022, we reached our goal to help 1 billion people make more sustainable choices through our products. We achieved this by offering sustainability features like eco-friendly routing in Google Maps, energy efficiency features in Google Nest thermostats, and carbon emissions information in Google Flights.”

While Google is helping people make smarter choices when it comes to fuel efficiency, it also noted an increase in searches for emissionless modes of transportation and electricity generation.

The company observed searches for “solar energy,” “electric bicycles,” and “electric cars” reached all-time highs in 2022, proving the appetite among users to move away from dirty fuel and toward more planet-conscious power and travel.

In terms of commuting, Google is providing information for users to make eco-friendly choices: “We’re making it easier to use Google Maps for sustainable commuting in urban areas by providing mass transit options, bike routes, bike shares, and walking directions.”

