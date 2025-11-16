Google Maps launches incredible feature to help solve frustrating EV driving issue: 'Clearly a step in the right direction'

If you own an electric vehicle, you may already love the convenience of charging at home. However, when you're on the road, that's not always possible. Fortunately, Google and Electrify America have teamed up to provide drivers with real-time data about their charging options.

CleanTechnica lauded the move as "clearly a step in the right direction," making it easier for drivers to plan their routes and potentially alleviating range anxiety. Google Maps will show details about the connector type, operational status, charging speed, and charger availability.

This could encourage even more drivers to transition to EVs, benefiting their bottom lines and contributing to cleaner, healthier communities. Already, EVs save owners significant money on maintenance, as they don't require oil changes or spark-plug replacements, among other things.

Qmerit can help you install a Level 2 charger at home by offering free estimates after you answer a few simple questions. Besides being convenient, charging at home is much cheaper than relying on public charging stations. However, charging an EV is still more cost-effective than filling up a car with gasoline, regardless of where you get your power.

Electric vehicles also produce significantly less pollution over their lifespans than gas-powered vehicles, even when accounting for the extraction and manufacturing of lithium for batteries. While we harvest millions of tons of minerals for clean energy each year, that number pales in contrast to the billions of tons of fossil fuels needed to operate dirty technologies.

As a trusted industry leader, Qmerit can get you a free charger estimate quickly. You can save even more on charging while also supporting environmental health by installing solar panels. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source for solar quotes. On average, homeowners save $10,000 on installations.

Meanwhile, Google's partnership with Electrify America will make it easier to road-trip in an EV than ever before, helping you know exactly where to go to get your charge.

"EV adoption is accelerating, and with it comes the expectation of a seamless charging experience," Electrify America CEO Robert Barrosa said in a media release. "By integrating real-time charging station data, we're not just improving access — we're empowering drivers with the confidence to go electric, knowing the information is right at their fingertips."

