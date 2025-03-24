Researchers develop tiny glass orbs with unbelievable capabilities — and it could completely transform food production

Scientists have created glass fertilizer beads that release nutrients slowly and steadily, making them an earth-friendly alternative to conventional fertilizers, reported Phys.org.

We all need to eat, and farmers need fertilizers to grow enough food for everyone. But traditional fertilizers often wash away into waterways or release gases into the air, causing toxic algal blooms and contributing to our overheating planet. These new glass beads are a more intelligent solution.

"The results show that glass fertilizers can be tailored to plant needs, slowly and sustainably releasing nutrients to boost productivity without harming soil quality," says Danilo Manzani, who co-authored the study.

The breakthrough comes at a critical time. In 2020, global fertilizer demand topped 200 million metric tonnes, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. As this number grows, so do the adverse effects on our environment and health.

The research team crafted glass containing several nutrients plants need — phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and more. They ground the glass into small and large particles and tested how they released nutrients over time. Unlike traditional fertilizers, which spike plant growth briefly before fading, these glass beads supported steady growth over a more extended period.

What makes this so promising for both your wallet and the planet is that you'd need fewer applications, saving time and money. The steady nutrient release means less waste and runoff into water supplies. Cleaner water means healthier communities with fewer toxic algal blooms that can make people sick.

The team tested the beads on grass plots and found they maintained growth far longer than single applications of regular fertilizers. They also checked if the glass might harm plants by testing lettuce and onion seeds. The results? Seeds exposed to the glass beads were just as healthy as those given traditional nutrients.

The researchers haven't announced when these glass fertilizers might hit store shelves, but the successful testing suggests they're on track to become a practical option for farmers and home gardeners alike. When they do become available, they'll offer a simple way to grow more food with less environmental impact.

