Authorities sound alarm on serious problem caused by modern electronics: 'Very dangerous'

Officials in Ghana have issued warnings about the potentially deadly impacts of e-waste on citizens, noting that the widespread improper disposal of electronics poses a danger to public health and the environment that is just as significant as illegal mining.

What's happening?

GhanaWeb reported that during a recent e-waste management conference, Hamza Adam, a member of Parliament for Ghana from Kumbungu and ranking member of the Environment, Science and Technology Committee, emphasized the urgency of addressing e-waste pollution — a well-known problem across the country.

Adam noted that Ghana has taken drastic measures to address illegal mining, also known as "galamsey," but the same attention hasn't been given to e-waste, despite the risks to health and local food and water sources. Adam stated, per GhanaWeb: "It is a menace that is so dangerous, and if you look at the way we give attention to galamsey, e-waste also deserves the same."

Because Ghana lacks sufficient infrastructure for safe e-waste recycling, the vast majority of recycling is conducted through informal, hazardous practices, such as open burning, which expose workers and nearby residents to toxic chemicals and can contaminate water sources.

Adam explained that long-term exposure to e-waste can lead to severe health problems, including cancers, blood diseases, and brain tumors, as the World Health Organization reported.

"Electronic waste is very dangerous because we know these are metals. When they find their way into the system, they cause a lot of damage," he said, per GhanaWeb. "If care is not taken, it can introduce a lot of health issues in the country."

Why is e-waste in Ghana concerning?

As Adam and other health authorities have explained, the toxins from e-waste can pose a danger to the public if the materials aren't managed properly. In most cases, workers practice open burning or acid digestion — the process of using strong, corrosive acids to dissolve electronic components and extract valuable metals — both of which are highly dangerous in uncontrolled settings.

Studies have found that breathing toxic fumes from e-waste recycling can cause bronchitis and other respiratory illnesses as well as elevated levels of iron and lead in blood and urine samples.

Plus, the heavy metals and chemicals from disposed electronics can leach into waterways, soil, and the air, harming wildlife and ecosystems. Runoff from the dumpsites can also eventually impact food and drinking water sources.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Research shows that "Africa generates the least e-waste per capita," but it seems to have the greatest environmental burden from unwanted electronics. PBS reported that lax regulations and legal loopholes allow Western countries to ship large quantities of e-waste to poorer nations like Ghana, where it's much cheaper to dispose of it than to properly recycle it.

But some companies, such as the startup Trashie and the recycling nonprofit Repowered, are tackling the e-waste crisis head-on. Trashie provides customers with a Tech Take Back Box to fill with old gadgets, in exchange for awesome perks like movie tickets and food discounts.

Major retailers like Best Buy and Apple also offer trade-in programs for unwanted phones, tablets, and other devices, and give store credit or cash back for eligible items.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

More e-waste recycling facilities are opening worldwide, including in Africa. While Ghana has passed legislation to regulate imports and establish recycling plants, a lack of funding is slowing implementation, though international cooperation has helped considerably.

You can help by recycling, selling your outdated phones and other gadgets, or dropping them off at a local e-waste recycling center.

