Your drawer full of old tangled cords is valuable — here's how to get rewarded for your unwanted tech

Old electronics are a major contributor to household clutter, and they're not necessarily easy to dispose of without sending them to overstuffed landfills. At least until now.

With Trashie's Tech Take Back Box, you can clear your closets and drawers of old electronics by sending them away to be recycled. The best part? You'll receive amazing rewards in return.

How does Trashie's Tech Take Back Box work?

The Tech Take Back Box is a super simple way to get rewarded for recycling. For $25 you get a box that holds up to 10 lbs of old laptops, cell phones, cables, chargers, and other electronics. Fill the box and return it to Trashie for the equivalent of $40 in "Trashie Cash" to be redeemed through their rewards platform. Your old electronics do not need to be in good condition, or even working condition, for you to receive your rewards.

Rewards include amazing deals and offers from popular companies like Hulu, Crocs, HelloFresh, AMC Theatres, and more. There are many options to choose from, and there's something for everybody.

Why should I use the Trashie Tech Take Back Box?

Getting rewards for clearing the clutter in your home is a pretty fantastic incentive all its own, but Trashie's programs offer even more than that. When you send your unused electronics to them, you're keeping them from packing out our already stuffed landfills.

The World Health Organization estimates that we created 62 million tons of global e-waste in 2022. As technology becomes more and more ingrained into every facet of our lives, those numbers will likely continue to climb. Finding ways to dispose of our e-waste responsibly is huge for the planet and all life on it. Getting rewarded for it is really just the icing on the cake.

Are there similar programs to the Trashie Tech Take Back Box?

Trashie got its start with its Take Back Bags, which offer a host of great rewards for recycling old clothes. You simply buy a bag from them for $20, stuff it with old garments, and send it back. In return, you receive the equivalent of $30 in "Trashie Cash" to be redeemed through their rewards platform.

ThredUp has a similar recycling program for lightly used clothes. They send you a bag, you fill it up, and they give you cash or shopping credit to their own site or to use at stores like Hollister and Kate Spade.

All of these programs are simple ways to clear out our closets, protect the planet, and get rewarded for doing it. It's a win-win for you and the environment.

