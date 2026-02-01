Scientists discover concerning threat during pregnancy: 'A particularly sensitive window'

It can cause complications during birth.

Researchers discovered a troubling link between per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or "forever chemicals," and gestational diabetes.

What's happening?

A new study published in eClinicalMedicine found that exposure to higher concentrations of PFAS increased the risk of diabetes among pregnant people. The study included data from 129 epidemiological studies published through July 2025, which looked at over 1 million subjects.

PFAS also impacted glucose metabolism during pregnancy, raising insulin resistance.

An analysis of the study by the American Medical Journal noted that PFAS' "associations with type 2 diabetes and long-term glucose markers were less consistent, highlighting pregnancy as a particularly sensitive window of risk."

Why is PFAS exposure concerning?

PFAS are called forever chemicals because they are slow to break down and can build up in our bodies.

These human-made chemicals are found in everyday items like nonstick cookware, cosmetics, food packaging, and more. Beyond consumer goods, they also make their way into our homes through our gardens or our water supply.

As a result, forever chemicals are difficult to avoid, despite their potential health effects.

Gestational diabetes can cause birth complications during birth and health issues for the birthing parent and baby if left untreated. Therefore, identifying new risk factors for the disease, such as PFAS exposure, is important for the health of families.

Additionally, prenatal PFAS exposure can impact children's immune systems. They can increase the risk of ear, eye, and urinary tract infections. These risks underscore the importance of preventing exposure and removing PFAS from our products.

What's being done about PFAS exposure?

Despite the ubiquity of PFAS, scientists have been looking at ways to minimize people's exposure. For example, one study found that wetland plants and fungi help filter forever chemicals out of the water supply. Meanwhile, another research team has been looking into how fiber intake can reduce PFAS levels in the body.

