Scientists uncover exciting new method to remove dangerous chemicals from the body: 'Feasible, accessible and economical'

In a hopeful breakthrough for public health, researchers found that dietary fiber may help reduce PFAS — toxic "forever chemicals" — from the human body.

As reported by The Guardian, the pilot study showed that increased fiber intake can lower levels of two of the most widespread and harmful PFAS: PFOA and PFOS. These pollutants are commonly found in water, food packaging, and household products, and they have been linked to serious health issues, including cancer, birth defects, and kidney disease.

PFAS, short for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are called forever chemicals because they don't naturally break down and can remain in the body for decades. The study's authors believe dietary fiber forms a gel in the digestive system that blocks PFAS from being absorbed, allowing them to exit when you go to the bathroom — similar to how fiber helps remove bile acids.

Importantly, the study found that both soluble and insoluble fibers were needed, and oat beta-glucan, a common supplement, was mentioned as a helpful source. Timing is also important, as fiber works best when taken with meals, when bile production is highest.

While fiber didn't work as well for "short-chain" PFAS (which are excreted more easily through urine), it was highly effective at reducing levels of long-chain types such as PFOA and PFOS — the types most commonly found in people's blood.

This method also appears to be a gentler alternative to treatments such as cholestyramine, a cholesterol drug sometimes used to treat PFAS exposure but known to cause uncomfortable digestive issues. By contrast, fiber has a wide range of health benefits and is easy to integrate into your daily routine.

This promising discovery joins other innovative solutions such as an LED method used to break down PFAS and ultraviolet purification used to break down PFAS in water.

"The key is that this is feasible, accessible and economical," said Boston University's Jennifer Schlezinger, a co-author of the study. She added that early results are "very promising," and a larger study is underway.

People online were impressed with the findings.

"Wild how something as simple as fiber could help flush out toxic forever chemicals," one person said on Instagram.

"The link between fiber intake and reducing 'forever chemicals' is such an important topic. More research like this could shape our understanding of diet and health. Thanks for sharing!" added another.

