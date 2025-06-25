Public schools across US are making an unexpected change in their facilities: 'The most efficient option'

The hope is that more schools have the opportunity to implement these updates.

Renewable energy is making its way into everyday life. Now, it can be found in schools across the country.

Recently, public schools in the New Bedford school district in Massachusetts have begun implementing geothermal wells and solar power to replace their ancient boiler systems, save money on annual costs, and make an environmental impact.

According to an article by the Washington Post, "Geothermal wells drilled deep underground will provide heating and cooling without burning fossil fuels. Solar panels on the roof and over the parking lot will help offset the school's energy use."

A project like this is made possible by the current federal tax credits available for renewable energy purchases. With the upfront cost of the geothermal wells offset by the credits, and the long-term cost of running the wells being much cheaper than conventional HVAC systems, it's a win-win for the schools.

Geothermal heating and cooling use underground temperatures to regulate buildings.

"The rocks and soils below a building or community act as a heat sink — absorbing excess heat during summer … and as a heat source during the winter, when surface temperatures are lower," explains the U.S. Department of Energy.

The Washington Post article also mentioned similar advancements being made in Saco, Maine, where geothermal energy is being discussed, as well as plans to purchase more solar panels for the schools.

Diversifying clean energy sources makes energy more affordable and more reliable. It also significantly reduces pollution output, benefiting both human health and the environment.

Installing solar panels offers an incredible way for these schools and even for households to save money, as they can bring their energy bills down to or near $0.

Resources like EnergySage make solar even more accessible, offering free quotes from vetted local installers and helping you save up to $10,000 on installations. While the upfront cost of the panels can be high for some, services like Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down and let users lock in low energy rates.

Though the Trump administration has mentioned cutting some of the available tax credits that make endeavors like these public school energy renovations possible, it is unclear at this time which credits are on the chopping block. The hope is that more schools have the opportunity to implement these renewable updates before anything changes.

"The most efficient option, the best for the environment, was also the cheapest," said Barry Rabinovitch, who is managing the elementary school's construction, per the Washington Post.

