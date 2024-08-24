Scientists genetically engineer unusual new solution to humanity's pollution crisis: 'We are heading towards a climate disaster'

The genetically modified fly will be able to consume more organic waste.

Our greatest partner in the fight against the climate crisis could be the tiny buzzing insects we often swat away. Australian scientists have discovered a way to genetically engineer the black soldier fly to consume more of our organic waste and reduce harmful pollutants.

According to the Guardian, this development could increase the fly's beneficial qualities by expanding their abilities to process waste and produce useful byproducts.

The flies are naturally capable of consuming waste faster than microbes. By modifying them, researchers at Sydney's Macquarie University aim to expand the range of waste the larvae eat, increase their ability to process pollutants, and, as a bonus, make them produce valuable fatty compounds and enzymes.

We produce about 1.1 billion tons of food waste per year around the world. As this waste decomposes in landfills, it releases planet-warming methane into the air.

Kate Tepper, a lead author of the research team's scientific paper, said, "We are heading towards a climate disaster, and landfill waste releases methane. We need to get that to zero."

The genetically modified fly will be able to consume more organic waste, then break down pollutants into less toxic compounds or even evaporate them into the air.

One of the research team's largest goals with these developments is to create a circular economy, a system that reuses waste to produce valuable products.

The scientists are enabling the flies to produce fatty compounds, which could be used to manufacture lubricants and biofuels. The flies will also produce enzymes for animal feeds, pharmaceuticals, and textiles — all of which could generate income.

The team aims to have their first genetically engineered flies at a waste facility by the end of this year.

While our waste problem is immense, solutions like this contribute to a safer future for us all in which we have cleaner air and more security with our resources. Scientists are working to reduce food waste, turn waste into energy, and find renewable energy sources.

To make a positive impact in your own home, recycle what you can and switch to plastic-free alternatives for everyday products. Trying reusable water bottles and metal food containers is a great place to start.

Researchers have discovered an alarming amount of plastics and microplastics in our oceans and ecosystems. By making small changes at home, we can each do our part to reduce waste and help the environment.

