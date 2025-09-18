  • Tech Tech

Luxury automaker unveils updated EV model with incredible capabilities: 'High-performance'

It should launch in late 2025.

by Misty Layne
Photo Credit: Genesis

Luxury car company Genesis has given its GV60 vehicle a brand-new look in the GV60 Magma, which could soon leave household brands in the dust. 

Though consumers got a sneak peek at the GV60 Magma back in March, the car was recently caught on video, giving a better idea of what to expect from this new electric vehicle

According to Electrek, following a growing trend of carmakers unveiling electric and hybrid vehicles, the GV60 Magma is the first EV from Genesis' new performance sub-brand. The new EV will have a distinct feel and look compared to the brand's other vehicles, debuting with a sporty design, enhanced power, advanced suspension, and more.

Electrek reported that Genesis explained that Magma is an "expansion into the realm of high-performance vehicles." As such, the company gave the GV60 Magma a lower and wider stance to improve control, and a larger lower air intake to cool both the motor and battery

Additionally, while the regular GV60 delivers up to 429 horsepower, the Magma is expected to deliver between 600 and 700 horsepower.

Though the Magma will be a luxury vehicle and likely on the pricier side, standard EVs are far more affordable in the long run than traditional cars, as they allow car owners to save money on gas and routine maintenance.

On top of the savings, car owners also enjoy a lack of tailpipe pollution and quieter engines with EVs, making driving more enjoyable for them and the air easier to breathe for everyone around.

While some may have concerns about possible pollution created during car battery manufacturing and the environmental impact of mining for elements for those batteries, it's vital to remember that the approximately 30 million tons of minerals mined and used yearly for clean energy is significantly less than the roughly 16.5 billion tons of dirty energy used each year. Plus, people can reuse minerals, but not dirty energy

Best of all, homeowners with solar panels can increase their savings from owning an EV, as charging with solar energy at home rather than relying on public charging stations is far cheaper. 

For those without solar panels who want to increase their savings, EnergySage offers a free online tool that allows users to easily compare quotes from local installers, all while saving up to $10,000 on solar installation.

As for the GV60 Magma, it should launch in late 2025, and though the definitive price is unknown, it is expected to be around $75,000, per Electrek.

How much would you pay for an EV with 900 miles of driving range?

Less than $30K 🤷

$30K - $50K 👍

Up to $100K 💰

Not interested 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

