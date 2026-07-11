China EV debut packs 451-mile range and a built-in fridge

Geely estimates the sedan could travel about 336 miles to 451 miles per charge, depending on battery size.

In China, the pace of EV development is turning once-futuristic ideas into features that may soon seem normal for regular drivers.

Geely's new Galaxy TT captures that shift, pairing sports-sedan performance with a feature list that extends well beyond the typical touchscreen setup. It even comes with a built-in fridge.

What's happening?

Set to arrive in China in August, the all-electric fastback sedan will use an 800-volt platform, as Autoblog reported. Geely plans to offer it with either a 333-horsepower single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup or a 578-horsepower dual-motor powertrain.

Geely estimates the sedan could travel about 336 miles to 451 miles per charge, depending on battery size, and the company has not yet announced official pricing.

Among its notable equipment are lidar, an augmented-reality head-up display, and an active rear spoiler that Geely says generates 114 pounds of downforce. Inside, the car gets a 3.9-cubic-foot front trunk, a multi-level rear cargo area, and a built-in 5.5-quart refrigerator-heater combo.

Taken together, those details point to a production car with a mix of features that U.S. buyers still rarely see bundled together.

Why does it matter?

Whether or not the Galaxy TT ever reaches the United States, its launch highlights how quickly the global EV contest is accelerating. Chinese automakers are more often bringing advanced features into production vehicles rather than saving them for concept reveals or long-range product plans.

Global competition can push the broader auto industry to improve faster. Better range, quicker charging, more advanced driver-assistance systems, and more practical storage features could all become common as automakers compete for buyers' attention.

EVs can cost less to own over time. Compared with gas-powered vehicles, electric cars can save drivers money on fuel and typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts.

Vehicles such as the Galaxy TT suggest that the next wave of EV upgrades may focus just as much on convenience as on performance.

What can I do?

If you're thinking about buying an electric vehicle, a good place to start is by comparing total ownership costs, charging speed, storage, battery warranty, and driver-assistance features.

As for the Galaxy TT, it is an important reminder that the EV race is no longer only about building an electric car. It is about building one that saves money, adds convenience, and feels like the future right now.

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