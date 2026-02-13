New study reveals shocking cost differences of owning an EV versus a gas car in the US: 'The conclusion is consistent'

"The comparison is one of the great debates in the transportation sector."

A recent study from the education nonprofit Veloz revealed a dramatic gap between the cost of driving an electric vehicle and a car with a traditional internal combustion engine, Autoblog reported — underscoring why so many people switch to EVs.

Not only are EVs more affordable to fuel in general, but that gap can widen if you charge up your car at home, since a home charging station is more cost-effective than public chargers. Fully charging up a vehicle with a 65-75 kilowatt-hour battery at home costs $12.86 on average, according to the study.

In a press release published on Business Wire, Veloz summed up its findings, saying: "The comparison is one of the great debates in the transportation sector, and the conclusion is consistent: EVs deliver strong economic benefits. In nearly every scenario, EVs cost less to fuel and less to operate on a per-mile basis than comparable gasoline vehicles."

Specifically, according to Autoblog, it costs an average of 12 cents per mile to drive an ICE vehicle, but only five cents per mile to drive an EV — or in other words, less than half the price. Heavy users can make up the purchase price of the vehicle within as little as two years and come out ahead for the rest of the vehicle's lifetime.

