Europe and China have crossed the EV point of no return as the US risks falling behind

Europe and China may have reached what researchers describe as the electric vehicle "tipping point," or the point at which adoption of EVs becomes more likely than the adoption of gas-powered internal combustion engine alternatives.

The new study, published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications, tracked EV sales across 32 countries and found that Europe and China have crossed this tipping point threshold, while the United States could risk falling behind due to the elimination of its federal EV tax credits.

As the researchers explained, EVs are no longer a niche purchase. Because "the cost of batteries, which is the single most expensive component of making EVs, has gone down by over 85% since 2010," EVs have proliferated.

An EV tipping point is important in order to reduce people's fuel costs but also to limit the air pollution that is spurring extreme weather events and public health problems. As the scientists explained, "reaching a critical mass and regional tipping points in the leading core [EV] markets, including Europe, China, and the U.S., could trigger the spread of a global EV tipping point."

However, the researchers only found that "a tipping point towards EVs is occurring in two of three leading markets," with the U.S. falling behind.

The study also found that global EV sales grew exponentially from 2016 to 2023, with the worldwide EV fleet doubling roughly every 1.5 years. In China and the EU, this doubling figure occurred in one and 1.3 years, respectively, while the U.S. was much slower, with a doubling every 1.7 years.

Crossing a regional EV tipping point generally means EVs will become increasingly difficult to overlook. Rising sales can bring more choices, stronger competition, and a greater push to expand charging infrastructure as automakers and governments respond to demand.

A larger EV market can also help reduce tailpipe pollution and lessen dependence on vehicles that pollute our communities and contribute to an overheating planet. The faster countries replace internal combustion engines with electric models, the greater the potential benefits in cleaner air and lower transportation-related pollution.

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