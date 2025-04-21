Scientists make startling discovery after dissecting Tesla and other EV batteries side-by-side: 'We were surprised'

"The findings provide both research and industry with a benchmark for large-format cell designs."

Engineers have discovered some fascinating differences between the batteries that power the world's most popular electric vehicles. A groundbreaking study dissected batteries from Tesla and BYD to understand how they function. What researchers found: BYD batteries are more efficient.

Lead study author and researcher Jonas Gorsch said that little in-depth data exists on EV batteries and their performance. So, the team compared Tesla and BYD batteries against numerous factors, including material costs, cell electrode size, and heating behaviors.

The study was published in March in Cell Reports Physical Science. Researchers took apart EV batteries from both manufacturers. While the Tesla battery had a higher energy density — meaning it stores more energy in a lighter battery — the BYD battery was more volume-efficient. In other words, it can hold more energy in a smaller package.

The BYD battery also had better thermal management. Tesla's battery needed to cool down about twice as much heat as the BYD battery. EV batteries can take longer to charge when they're working against extreme heat or cold.

Another discovery was unexpected. "We were surprised to find no silicon content in the anodes of either cell, especially in Tesla's cell, as silicon is widely regarded in research as a key material for increasing energy density," said Gorsch.

The researchers hope that their work will be helpful in future EV battery development. By breaking down fundamental differences between the two batteries, manufacturers can understand how various components can affect battery performance and efficiency.

That's good news for the future of EVs, which lower fuel costs and reduce polluting gases. With less pollution in the air, human health could improve. Pollution can contribute to several conditions, from respiratory disease to breast cancer. It also causes overheating and damages plants, animals, and ecosystems.

While Tesla has seen its sales and popularity dip recently, there are plenty of clear benefits of EVs.

Many governments have enacted laws to get more of them on the road. For example, Canada wants all light-duty vehicles to produce zero tailpipe pollution by 2035. New York City is also requiring all rideshare services to have only EVs in operation by 2030.

More research is necessary to understand EV battery lifespans and cell design choices. However, "the findings provide both research and industry with a benchmark for large-format cell designs," Gorsch explained.

If you're thinking of switching to an EV, you're not alone. Thanks to research like this, future EVs should only get more efficient, longer-lasting, and more affordable.

