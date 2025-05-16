Startup shares head-turning video of car-bike hybrid vehicle that must be seen to be believed — here are the details

The vehicle can comfortably seat two people, and it has space left over for a small trunk.

French startup Acticycle has created an electric vehicle that truly has to be seen to be believed. If you took the best parts of a regular bicycle, an electric bicycle, and a small electric car and mashed them all together, you'd get the Acticycle.

The Acticycle is a four-wheel pedelec (meaning it has a battery that helps power the vehicle as you pedal) that can comfortably seat two, and it has space left over for a small trunk. It doesn't have doors, but it does have a windshield and a roof, along with a sort of handlebar/steering-wheel hybrid.

As of now, there are three models of the Acticycle. The base model uses a 250-watt motor with a top speed of 16 mph and a range of about 43 miles on a single charge. The next model uses a 750-watt motor with a top speed of 28 mph and a range of 28 miles.

The third model has a bit more power. Instead of a chain-drive drivetrain like the other models, it has an electronic drivetrain, along with two motors that combine for 4,000 watts of power. It has a top speed of 28 mph and a range of about 43 miles, but the extra torque allows it to climb hills with up to 20% grade.

The Acticycle is perfect for anyone who prefers a bike to a car to cut back on gas and maintenance costs that come with driving a gas-powered vehicle.

At the same time, it reduces carbon pollution that leads to the overheating of the planet and contributes to extreme weather events.

But the Acticycle can make the trip even better because you can enjoy it with a friend. The Acticycle can carry a maximum weight, between passengers and cargo, of up to 661 pounds.

Even for someone with an EV, the Acticycle might be a better option due to the fact that it can go places cars can't. It could be a great starter vehicle for someone who wants to make their next car an EV but can't quite afford it. The base model Acticycle runs about $13,500, while the top model runs about $16,400.

