New all-electric SUV with game-changing price tag is about to enter the market — here's what sets it apart

A fully electric SUV has entered the automobile market with a price tag sure to catch eyes.

The Galaxy E5, manufactured by Geely, costs just $16,000, according to Electrek. The Chinese brand has yet to really break into the global market, but the new E5 was designed to do just that.

The model features five different variants, and the biggest difference between them is the capacity of the battery. The most affordable model, the Sailing Edition, has a range of approximately 273 miles per charge, while the most expensive model, the Starship Edition, has a range of about 329 miles per charge. However, with a price tag that maxes out at just $20,450, the Galaxy E5 might be the most affordable electric SUV on the market.

According to Car and Driver, even the most affordable fully electric SUVs, such as the Kia Niro or Hyundai Ioniq 5, tend to fall around the $40,000 mark. Higher-end models, including the Rivian R1S or Tesla Model X, can push your price tag closer to $100,000. Geely's newest model is in the $15,00-$20,000 range, which makes owning an EV even more affordable for families around the world.

On top of that, the batteries are supposed to be incredibly durable. Geely said they have a life of over 1 million kilometers (more than 620,000 miles) with "little impact on range."

Electric vehicles have become more and more of a focus of the automotive market in recent years, and while there are some environmental impacts related to the mining of necessary materials for building them, they are significantly less than the positive impact the vehicles have in replacing cars powered by dirty energy sources. For more help on how to make your next car an EV, check out TCD's handy guide on choosing the one that's right for you.

While Geely's new Galaxy E5 isn't ready to launch yet, the company says it'll have both left- and right-sided models to allow for sales in a multitude of markets in 2025.

