Chinese automaker unveils trio of breathtaking new EVs that could rival Tesla

The three new models are worth looking at.

A Chinese state-owned automaker is making a strong push in the electric vehicle market with the release of three new models.

GAC Motor has launched three vehicles in the Philippines following its appearance at the 13th Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit. The company announced the release of two new all-electric models, the AION V and HYPTEC HT. The company is also making the AION UT available in the Philippines for the first time.

The GAC AION V is a compact electric SUV that features a 150-kilowatt front-wheel-drive motor and a lithium iron phosphate battery that offers a range of around 300 miles. With a price point of $25,600, the AION V could become an affordable option for drivers in the Philippines looking beyond familiar companies such as Toyota and Tesla.

More people than ever are buying EVs thanks to lower running costs, zero tailpipe pollution, and a wider selection of models. As more companies expand the availability of popular EVs to countries around the world, we can continue to reduce our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels.

However, one of the biggest criticisms of EVs for years has been the lack of reliable and widespread charging infrastructure. Many drivers have also reported acts of vandalism at charging stations that can make charging their vehicles a challenging task, especially in rural locations that may lack access to sufficient charging stations.

