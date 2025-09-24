Leading tech firm joins innovative partnership on quest to build limitless energy device: 'Advancing the frontier'

"We're proud to lend our expertise to this transformative effort."

A photonics corporation has taken a step towards making fusion power a reality by joining a federal laboratory's initiative to develop next-generation energy technology, reported NBC 4i.

Coherent Corp. announced it has joined the Diode Technology Working Group, a specialized group focused on diode technology. The group is part of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's STARFIRE Hub.

This partnership brings together top research institutions and private companies to speed up progress on inertial fusion energy development, with backing from the federal energy department's fusion sciences program.

Fusion generates power by combining light atomic nuclei, the same process that illuminates the sun. This method produces clean electricity without the carbon pollution from coal and gas plants. Once operational, fusion technology could provide nearly limitless energy.

The STARFIRE project focuses on advanced diode technology that could make fusion reactors commercially viable. When operational, fusion plants could generate electricity at lower costs than current methods, which would cut energy bills and provide consistent power in all weather conditions.

Diversifying our clean energy sources reduces air pollution and improves public health. Fusion, in particular, doesn't produce any forms of pollution that are known to cause respiratory illnesses. The technology provides steady baseline power that complements renewable sources like solar and wind, which hinge on the weather.

Nuclear technologies like fusion present opportunities and challenges.

Fusion can produce carbon-free electricity at scale, which would support energy independence alongside renewables. Plus, fusion doesn't create long-lived radioactive waste or carry meltdown risks like traditional fission plants.

However, fusion facilities require substantial upfront investment and need decades of additional research before they can become commercially available. Nuclear technology also raises questions about materials security, although fusion poses minimal proliferation risks compared to conventional nuclear power.

"Joining the STARFIRE Diode Technology Working Group is an exciting opportunity for Coherent to help define the future of diode technology for inertial fusion," said Beck Mason, who serves as executive vice president for semiconductor devices at Coherent Corp.

"We're proud to lend our expertise to this transformative effort and to collaborate with other leaders advancing the frontier of clean, limitless energy."

