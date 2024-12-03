  • Tech Tech

Japan announces major project that could soon deliver limitless energy: 'The world's first'

"The project aims to achieve the demonstration of fusion energy power generation by the 2030s."

by Sam Westmoreland
"The project aims to achieve the demonstration of fusion energy power generation by the 2030s."

Photo Credit: iStock

Japan has thrown its hat into the race to achieve viable fusion energy with a new massive project. 

According to Interesting Engineering, Japan has announced the Fusion by Advanced Superconducting Tokamak project, or FAST. The country hopes the project will "demonstrate an integrated fusion energy system that combines energy conversion, including electricity generation and fuel technologies." 

According to the report, the project plans to use high-temperature superconducting coils to generate the plasma needed for fusion, and it will be smaller than other tokamaks, which is hoped will reduce manufacturing costs and time. 

🗣️ Should we be pouring money into nuclear fusion technology?

🔘 Yes — it'll pay off 👍

🔘 It's worth exploring 🔬

🔘 Not from our tax dollars 💰

🔘 No — it's a waste 👎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

The goals of the project include creating a sustained burning plasma (which is crucial to generating energy); successfully demonstrating a tritium fuel cycle, in which the tritium created in the fusion process is purified and cycled back through the reactor, making it closer to a closed-loop system; extracting and converting the energy generated into usable electricity; and ensuring system integration and safety. 

"FAST is the world's first initiative to extract fusion energy from a plasma while integratively demonstrating plasma sustainment and addressing engineering challenges," the project said in a statement. "The project aims to achieve the demonstration of fusion energy power generation by the 2030s." 

A tokamak is a reactor structure involving magnetic coils to generate a twisted magnetic field that traps plasma and forces it to fuse, generating massive amounts of energy in the process. 

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

Multiple groups have been working hard on achieving fusion. A Seattle-based company released a new design for its Z-Pinch device, while a San Francisco company is hoping to achieve the feat through the use of lasers. MIT researchers believe they have found a way to make the tokamak structure more efficient than before by removing helium atoms from the walls of the structure. 

Although commercial power plants fueled by fusion could still be more than a decade to decades away, scientists are driven by the potential of this technology as a "holy grail" for supplying abundant, almost pollution-free energy. 

FAST's researchers hope to show that their model can generate 50 to 100 megawatts of power and will have a discharge duration of 1,000 seconds. They hope to run the reactor for a total of 1,000 hours during its testing phase, and preliminary designs for the project should be complete in 2025. 

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x