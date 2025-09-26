Researchers achieve 'crucial' milestone in effort to create limitless energy device: 'Precisely the right tool at the right time'

University of Tennessee scientists have developed a new computer model to aid in designing more efficient fusion reactors. It could be a vital step in harnessing high-powered fusion energy.

Fusion is what powers the sun and stars. It happens when two light nuclei merge to form one heavier nucleus. The process releases energy, and much scientific research has been performed to discover a way to utilize that energy. The new computer model developed by international fusion experts may deliver a way to do just that.

Creating a fusion reaction requires plasma. The center of the plasma must be extremely hot — like "10 times hotter than the sun" hot, per a University of Tennessee release. At the same time, the outer edge must be cooler, which is challenging to control.

Most models focused on either the core or outer edge temperature separately. The new model looks at how the two interact, and it detects particles, heat, and impurities across the entire plasma at once.

"At the same time, we're using a flexible and consistent step-by-step process," said Livia Casali, Zinkle Faculty Fellow, ITER Research Scientist Fellow, and assistant professor of nuclear engineering, in the release. "This approach allows us to see how the regions affect each other."

Fusion energy has long been researched in the hope that the process can offer a clean alternative to fossil fuels. The goal is to produce electricity without carbon emissions or long-lasting nuclear waste. This new model drives research closer to that goal.

Safety concerns surround the concept of fusion energy and include the potential for nuclear meltdown at production facilities. Experts say, however, there is no chance of an incident because fusion energy doesn't create a chain reaction as in nuclear fission.

"Advances in understanding the complex physics interactions where the ultra-hot plasma meets earthly materials is crucial for the successful development of fusion energy," said Steven Zinkle, UT-ORNL Governor's Chair Professor for Nuclear Materials, in the release. "This new framework is precisely the right tool at the right time to move fusion energy forward."

