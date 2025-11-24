Startup makes major breakthrough in pursuit of limitless energy source: 'Has been demonstrated'

A Japanese company finished testing a superconducting magnet that could help make fusion energy work on a commercial scale, reported Interesting Engineering.

Helical Fusion tested a coil that kept electricity flowing steadily while exposed to the intense magnetic forces present in a working fusion reactor. This marks the first time a commercial-scale coil has operated successfully under such conditions.

"This means that the possibility of achieving fusion power generation ahead of the rest of the world has been demonstrated," said Helical Fusion CEO Takaya Taguchi during a press conference.

Fusion energy generates power by merging atomic nuclei, releasing vast amounts of energy in the process. This mirrors the reactions occurring in our sun and other stars. If harnessed on Earth, this process could supply vast quantities of clean electricity.

The startup's coil test addresses a barrier: building magnets powerful enough to hold the incredibly hot ionized gas required for fusion reactions. Their helical design keeps this gas contained steadily by itself, eliminating the need for external electrical power and allowing operations to run longer than with rival technologies.

The company plans to construct demonstration equipment by the decade's end. During the 2030s, Helical Fusion aims to launch its first pilot facility operating continuously while generating more power than it uses and allowing for realistic component servicing.

Expanding clean energy options would cut air pollution from coal, oil, and gas combustion. Reducing this pollution means better respiratory health for communities near power stations.

Fusion generates zero carbon pollution during operation and produces significantly less radioactive material than existing fission reactors. Its fuel sources, seawater and lithium, are abundant and accessible.

Fission plants generate a substantial amount of low-carbon electricity and operate continuously, complementing intermittent solar and wind generation. However, fission produces waste requiring isolation for thousands of years, poses hazards demonstrated by past accidents, demands billions in construction capital, and shares technology with nuclear weapons.

Fusion offers nuclear's climate advantages with reduced waste and safety drawbacks. If containment fails, reactions stop instantly. Waste reaches safe radiation levels within decades rather than millennia.

Still, fusion faces hurdles. No commercial-scale proof exists yet, construction will demand enormous investment, and affordable power may take decades to materialize.

Helical Fusion targeted a 2030s launch for its pilot facility. About 50 fusion ventures worldwide pursue similar timelines, though few address all three commercial needs: consistent power output, positive energy balance, and serviceable equipment.

The startup secured approximately $13 million in Japanese government support. Japan's total fusion investment lags behind that of the U.S. and China. Success by Helical Fusion could direct additional capital toward delivering fusion electricity to homes and workplaces.

